Five WWE Facts: What’s in Store for Stars Following Wrestlemania 7

A Legacy of Los Angeles Intrigue

Event Retrospective

Thirty-five years ago today, the WWE held Wrestlemania VII at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. What made this Wrestlemania so intriguing were the impressions it made, both on the company and on pro wrestling fans worldwide.

From the location being changed just weeks before the event (from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to the L.A. Sports Arena), to the Ultimate Warrior besting “Macho King” Randy Savage in a retirement match that still holds up to this day, to Hulk Hogan becoming the first wrestler in WWE history to win the world title three times after defeating Sgt. Slaughter (who was playing an Iraqi sympathizer angle), there are few facts about WM7 that hardcore fans don’t know about and haven’t debated about endlessly.

But about the weeks and months immediately following WM7? What was next for some of the top stars in 1991? Here are five things you may not know about happened in the WWE right after WM7: