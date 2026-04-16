WWE’s Nick Khan addresses WrestleMania ticket concerns, confirms Saudi Arabia plans

LOS ANGELES — WWE president Nick Khan acknowledged softer-than-expected ticket demand for WrestleMania this weekend in Las Vegas while expressing confidence the company will still approach record-setting revenue, and confirmed that next year’s event is still slated to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking Wednesday at the SBJ CAA World Congress of Sports in Los Angeles, Khan struck an optimistic tone despite industry chatter that ticket sales for WrestleMania 42 have lagged behind recent record-breaking editions.

“We’re feeling good,” Khan said. “Last year we set records, which we set the year prior to that. So this year we think it’s going to get close to that record, but fingers crossed.”

WrestleMania returns to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year, a decision Khan said was driven by the city’s proven ability to host major events following its successful staging of the Super Bowl. WWE struck a deal with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the event back after what Khan described as a “quite successful” debut.

Still, recent reports have pointed to slower ticket sales compared to last year’s WrestleMania, with a combination of high prices and market fatigue cited as contributing factors. According to industry data, just over 40,000 tickets had been distributed for night one and approximately 42,000 for night two as of last week, a noticeable drop from the more than 60,000 announced attendance figures for each night of WrestleMania 41.

Prices appear to be a central issue. Ticket packages for both nights initially exceeded $850, reflecting a broader trend of rising costs since WWE merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings in 2023. The increase has led WWE to implement late promotional pushes, including discounts, to boost attendance in the final days leading up to the event.

Khan, however, emphasized that demand remains strong in the broader context, particularly when factoring in secondary market activity and overall gate projections.

“The marketplace dictates the ticket price,” Khan said, noting that even lower-priced tickets can quickly be resold at higher rates, underscoring continued consumer demand.

Beyond this weekend, Khan confirmed a major milestone for WWE’s global strategy: WrestleMania 43 is still expected to be held in Riyadh, marking the first time the company’s flagship event will take place outside the United States or Canada.

“We’re doing WrestleMania next year in Saudi,” Khan said. “First time ever, WrestleMania will be outside the United States or Canada. And we’ve had a big, fruitful partnership with them.”

WWE has expanded its international footprint significantly in recent years, hosting premium live events across Europe and the Middle East. Khan said the company has learned that global fans will follow the product regardless of location, driven by media distribution deals and growing international interest.

“When we go, it doesn’t have to be only here,” Khan said. “Our fans will tune in … no matter where we go.”

Khan also downplayed criticism surrounding WWE’s Saudi Arabia events, describing negative feedback as a “vocal minority” and reiterating that company decisions are driven by “ratings, revenue and relevancy.”

As WWE prepares for WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, the company faces a balancing act between premium pricing and fan accessibility; a challenge Khan acknowledged but fdescribed as part of a broader evolution in the sports and entertainment marketplace.