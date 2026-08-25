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MIXED MARTIAL ARTS · 8 minutes ago

Yair Rodriguez’s UFC Legacy Is Being Tarnished By Inactivity

Pat Malave, author

Pat Malave

Host · Writer

He is one of the most exciting fighters, known for highlight-reel finishes with creative and unpredictable striking that led to an interim championship. Now, Yair Rodriguez’s UFC legacy is more defined by injuries and pullouts that kept him from reaching the mountaintop.

With his immense talent, “El Pantera" became a fan favorite and looked to be the future champ of the UFC’s featherweight division. He has struggled through physical setbacks and inactivity, however, creating a frustrating gap between potential and accomplishments. With news of him backing out of the UFC Noche 4 main event on September 12th, it is fair to wonder where Rodriguez’s career goes from here.

Unable To Remain Active

Rodriguez has been in the UFC for over a decade, making his debut for the promotion all the way back in 2014. He rose up the rankings with this dynamic fighting style that resulted in fun, competitive fights against top competitors. While he lost his only title shot at the featherweight crown, he solidified himself as a top-five contender who could get another chance with a win streak or by staying active enough.

Unfortunately, neither has come to fruition, as Rodriguez hasn’t been able to keep a busy schedule in the octagon. He has only fought six times since 2020, and only competed multiple times in one year during that span (when he had his undisputed title fight). Long layoffs are damaging to MMA fighters, as they have to be in regular competition to make money and to maintain momentum to rise in the sport.

Rodriguez’s star has diminished so much that he is no longer listed in the UFC’s featherweight division and seems closer to being let go than to getting another championship opportunity.

Yair Rodriguez’s UFC Legacy Is At A Crossroads

Now 33, Rodriguez is at the tail end of his prime and can no longer afford to lose more octagon time to inactivity. The UFC Noche 4 card was a high-profile opportunity to reestablish himself against another exciting fighter, Jean Silva. Instead, it became the latest disappointment for supporters of the Mexican fighter.

UFC fighters are already under intense scrutiny for any negative news surrounding them, which can tarnish everything they accomplish in the sport. While Rodriguez has not been in legal trouble, his repeated pullouts have put him in the same unfavorable position with the MMA community.

The good news is that El Pantera’s career is not over, and he still has a chance to change the narrative around him. It will take some luck and his body being willing to get back in the octagon more often, as every fight carries greater importance to his legacy in the UFC.

The time away has not taken away Rodriguez’s ability to compete at the highest level. His striking is genuinely unique, as he can attack from any position with any body part to inflict damage. That rare talent will keep fans fascinated with him and tuning in to any of his fights.

Rodriguez has shown greatness in the UFC before. Now, he needs to be able to do it consistently to be remembered on the right side of history.

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