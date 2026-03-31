4 Takeaways From the Milwaukee Brewers’ Opening Weekend

The Milwaukee Brewers kicked off their 2026 season in style, sweeping the Chicago White Sox in three games to begin their new campaign.

The season got underway with a bang on Thursday, as the Brewers hung 14 runs on the White Sox in front of their home crowd. Posting 12 hits and walking 10 times, Milwaukee’s offense put consistent pressure on Chicago’s pitching staff all afternoon.

After an off day on Friday, the Crew got back in the win column on Saturday with a 6-1 win, featuring a second 12-hit performance with another strong outing from the pitching staff. Multi-hit days from Brice Turang (3), Christian Yelich (3), Garrett Mitchell (2), and Joey Ortiz (2) kept the offense rolling in a big way.

Sunday’s matchup got off to a rough start, though. Brandon Sproat, making his Brewers debut, allowed four runs before recording an out. He ended the afternoon with seven runs allowed across three innings, and the Brewers were behind the eight ball before they could even blink.

But the offense was resilient and kept generating traffic on the basepaths. Finally, the dam broke for the offense late in the ball game.

Down 7-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth, a Turang RBI single followed by a two-out, two-strike, two-RBI single by Luis Rengifo cut the deficit to just one run and put runners on the corners. This set the stage for pinch-hitter Christian Yelich.

In a 2-2 count, Seranthony Dominguez served up a hanging splitter, and Yelich did not miss it. He deposited the ball 421 feet into the right-field bleachers, giving the Brewers a 9-7 lead and capping off a six-run eighth inning.

Trevor Megill shut the door in the ninth and put the finishing touches on the Brewers’ improbable and magical comeback victory.

Christian Yelich pinch-hit 3-run BOMB and the Brewers have the lead! Milwaukee has put up a 6 spot in the 8th inning 😳 pic.twitter.com/S2XB6ukIDn — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 29, 2026

As Pat Murphy said in his postgame presser, “Pretty early in the season to give you one to remember.”

Before the Brewers kick off their three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, let’s look back on the team’s electric opening series and break down the main takeaways from their matchup with the White Sox.

Jacob Misiorowski May Be the Ace the Brewers Need

The third-youngest Opening Day starter in franchise history, Jacob Misiorowski shined in the season opener on Thursday.

His outing got off to a shaky start, allowing a solo home run to the first batter he faced, Chase Meidroth, but he bounced back immediately by punching out the next three batters he faced.

That was all Misiorowski needed to get settled, as White Sox hitters struggled mightily to do any sort of damage against him from that point forward. Misiorowski allowed just one hit after Meidroth’s homer, ending the outing with 11 punchouts and two total hits allowed across five innings.

Misiorowski racked up a stellar 25 whiffs and ended the afternoon with an elite called strike plus whiff rate (CSW%) of 41.5%. Though he didn’t necessarily fill up the strike zone, he did generate a 34% chase rate and was in a groove for most of the afternoon.

When all was said and done, he became the only Opening Day starter in MLB history with 11 or more strikeouts and two or fewer hits allowed by a pitcher age 23 or younger.

It was a friendly reminder of how much potential he has and how much talent he possess. This type of ace-level upside is exactly what the Brewers’ rotation needs following the departure of Freddy Peralta.

Milwaukee has pitching depth and the arms to get through the grind of 162, but the largest question surrounding this rotation was whether or not they have the top-flight talent to lead the way at the top.

It was only one start, but Misiorowski showed that he is capable of providing that level of production for the Brewers this season.

The Bullpen Should Be Elite

Across 14.2 innings against the White Sox, the Brewers’ bullpen allowed just one run while punching out a whopping 25 White Sox hitters and walking just six. Brewers relievers allowed just seven hits in the series, setting the tone early that this should once again be one of the most lethal relief units in baseball in 2026.

The only run allowed by Milwaukee’s bullpen in the series was a solo home run off of newcomer Jake Woodford on Opening Day in the bottom of the ninth inning by Munetaka Murakami to make it a 14-2 ball game. Outside of that one swing, Brewers relievers were nails.

One of the early standouts in Milwaukee’s ‘pen is Aaron Ashby, who could be one of the most used relievers in MLB this season. Ashby pitched in each of the first two games of the season, going 2.2 innings of hitless, scoreless baseball while striking out six and walking two.

Posting a 36% CSW% on Saturday, Ashby’s stuff was on full display. Though he walked two batters, his stuff was very hard to touch when he was in the zone. That’s been the story for Ashby throughout his young career, but there’s no denying that he has the potential to be a very high-impact relief option for the Crew in 2026.

Expect Ashby to be one of the most deployed relievers on the staff this year, and he will be one of Pat Murphy’s go-to options in high-leverage situations this season.

Speed (Still) Kills

The Brewers led MLB in stolen bases through the first weekend of the season with nine total. The Crew went a flawless 7-for-7 in steal attempts on Saturday, which was tied for the third-most steals in a game in franchise history.

Elite speed and aggressive baserunning have been two essential component’s of the Brewers’ success in recent seasons, and it should continue to be that way in 2026.

In 2024, the Brewers stole a whopping 217 bases, the second most in MLB. Last season, while they still ended up with the second-most steals in the league with 164, they were caught stealing an MLB-leading 53 times.

Quintin Berry, the team’s first base coach from 2021-2024, had a huge influence on the team’s approach on the basepaths in his time with the Brewers. When he left to join the Chicago Cubs’ staff following the 2024 season, his loss was felt throughout the organization.

But Pat Murph has spoken very highly of Spencer Allen, who is in his first season as the Brewers’ first base coach, and how his preparation can help this team get back to elite baserunning efficiency. Of course, it’s early, but that efficiency and aggressiveness on the basepaths were already on full display through the first weekend of the 2026 campaign.

Despite Injuries, the Offense Didn’t Miss a Beat

This may be the most noteworthy takeaway of them all.

Just hours before the 2026 season got underway, the Brewers reported that outfielder Jackson Chourio will begin the year on the injured list with a fracture in his hand that he suffered while gearing up for the World Baseball Classic.

Then, after just one game, first baseman Andrew Vaughn hit the injured list before Saturday’s matchup with a fractured hamate. Vaughn, a key source of power for Milwaukee, is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, and Jake Bauers and Gary Sánchez will handle the bulk of the duties at first base in his absence.

Those are two key bats that Milwaukee will be without for at least the next few weeks, but through the first three games of the season, the offense managed just fine.

The Brewers offense in their opening series sweep: 29 runs scored (1st in MLB)

.452 OBP (1st)

.971 OPS (1st) The best regular season team in 2025 is off to a hot start in 2026 🍺 pic.twitter.com/t0flnKP1VK — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 30, 2026

The Crew walk away from Opening Weekend leading MLB in runs scored, on-base percentage, and OPS. An incredible feat considering the sudden injuries they were dealt with to begin the season.

Specifically, it was encouraging to see both of Vaughn’s replacements at first base holding their own to begin the year. Sánchez blasted a key two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning of Sunday’s matchup, while Bauers launched a decisive three-run blast in the seventh inning on Opening Day, building upon his red-hot spring.

The Brewers have received plenty of length from the lineup through the first three games of the season, as highlighted by their 35 hits — the second-most in MLB to this point.

Joey Ortiz has gotten off to an encouraging 5-for-11 start, Brice Turang has picked up where he left off from the WBC by already racking up three doubles on the year, and Christian Yelich is 6-for-10 to start his age-34 season with the aforementioned swing that will be remembered come season’s end.

What’s more, in 48 at-bats with runners in scoring position already this season, the Brewers are batting .354 with 26 runs driven in. Like their element of speed, key situational hitting is essential for this offense to be a successful one, and they did an excellent job of capitalizing in crucial moments over the weekend against Chicago.

I’m not here to overreact to one weekend of baseball, but instead give praise to Milwaukee’s offense for showing up despite losing two key members of the lineup card. One of baseball’s peskiest lineups from 2025, the Brewers didn’t miss a beat to start the season and picked up right where they left off from a season ago.

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