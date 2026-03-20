America’s Next Top Pitcher: Why Brody Hopkins is the Rays’ Pitching Lab Masterpiece

With the moving up of big three arms like Nolan McLean and Andrew Painter looming, the throne for the No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball is officially up for grabs.

Brody Hopkins has some of the most electric pure stuff in the minors, but Marlins prospect Thomas White and Pittsburgh's Seth Hernandez look like studs in the making.

If you’re building a rotation from scratch, do you take the 101-mph ceiling of the Rays' newest masterpiece, or the ceiling of Seattle's 20-year old, Ryan Sloan?

Cast your vote: Who is your SP1 for the next generation of baseball?