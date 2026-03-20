America’s Next Top Pitcher: Why Brody Hopkins is the Rays’ Pitching Lab Masterpiece

Who is America’s Next Top Arm? The Race to the Top of the 2026 Rankings
The Verdict: Brody Hopkins vs. The Field
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With the moving up of big three arms like Nolan McLean and Andrew Painter looming, the throne for the No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball is officially up for grabs.
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Brody Hopkins has some of the most electric pure stuff in the minors, but Marlins prospect Thomas White and Pittsburgh's Seth Hernandez look like studs in the making.
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If you’re building a rotation from scratch, do you take the 101-mph ceiling of the Rays' newest masterpiece, or the ceiling of Seattle's 20-year old, Ryan Sloan?
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Cast your vote: Who is your SP1 for the next generation of baseball?
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Sound off in the comments and let us know if you think Hopkins forces his way into the Tampa Bay rotation by midseason!