Angels’ bats sputter in loss to Astros

The pitching pitched well enough to keep the Angels in the game, but the lineup couldn’t keep up.

Two runs on five hits were all the Angels could muster on Wednesday in their 3-2 loss against the Astros in Houston.

All the action happened in the middle innings.

Christian Vázquez got the scoring started with a solo home run into the Crawford Boxes in the third inning.

The Angels responded the following inning unconventionally by scoring a pair of runs on a fan interference call.

With Denzer Guzman at the plate, Vaughn Grissom at second base and Josh Lowe at first base went for the double steal with a full count. Guzman drove it to left field, where a fan in the Crawford Boxes reached over the wall and made the catch. Since the runners were on the move, Lowe was about to reach third base when the fan caught the ball, so the umpires ruled both runs scored.

The lead didn’t last long, though, as the Astros scored a pair of runs of their own the following inning.

Yordan Alvarez singled, Isaac Paredes walked and Jose Altuve doubled in a run to start the fourth inning. Cam Smith then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Paredes.

That was all that was needed, as the Angels’ lineup only had two baserunners reach scoring position outside of the fourth inning. The Angels struck out 11 times in this one, making it the 60th time this season they have struck out 10 or more times this season. Only the Pirates, with 61 games, have more.

Right-hander Walbert Ureña wasn’t the dominant force he’s been all season, but he pitched well enough to give the Angels a chance to win. He tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.

Although he got whiffs on 32% of his changeups thrown, Ureña’s changeup got hit around more than usual. The Astros had four hard-hit balls out of five balls put in play against Ureña’s changeup.