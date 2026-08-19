Dodgers Complete Sweep of Rockies With 10-Inning Victory

DENVER — The Los Angeles Dodgers came into the series finale looking to finish things off against the Colorado Rockies with a sweep. They also had things lined up in their favor on the mound, with Roki Sasaki slated to make the start for the Dodgers.

Sasaki was coming off his previous start against the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 13, when he threw 6.0 innings and allowed four hits and two earned runs. One area he would look to improve in this outing was his ability to limit walks. The Brewers made him work in that start, as he issued five walks, and he would look to lower that total against the Rockies.

The Dodgers would ultimately complete the series sweep with a 6-4 victory. Kyle Hurt earned his fourth win of the season, while Tanner Scott recorded his 18th save.

Compared to previous nights, it took a little while for the Dodgers offense to get going. Kiké Hernández, however, got things started in the second inning with an RBI single. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland would throw a scoreless third, but the Dodgers offense picked things back up in the fourth. Mookie Betts hit a solo home run off Freeland, his 16th of the season, followed by Teoscar Hernández, who hit a two-run homer to extend the Dodgers' lead to 4-0.

The Rockies got on the board in the fourth inning when Adael Amador hit a two-RBI double to cut the deficit to two. Sasaki held on and did not allow any additional runs in the inning. Following the trouble he ran into in the fourth, Sasaki threw a scoreless fifth. He was removed after completing the inning, but overall, it was a very solid start for the right-hander.

Sasaki finished the outing allowing seven hits and two earned runs while walking one batter and striking out six. The hit total was slightly high, but aside from the fourth inning, he did not run into much trouble. Overall, he remained efficient, leading to a successful and effective start for the young right-hander.

From there, the bullpen took over, with Brock Stewart replacing Sasaki. Stewart proceeded to throw a scoreless sixth inning and proved extremely effective, striking out two of the three batters he faced. Alex Vesia followed, but with one swing of the bat, the game changed as the Rockies tied things up in the seventh. Mickey Moniak hit a two-run homer to make it a 4-4 game.

The Dodgers kept things tied through the eighth and ninth innings, sending the game into extra innings. Teoscar Hernández started the 10th with a single, and Freddie Freeman followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Dodgers the lead. Betts then delivered an RBI single to provide additional insurance, coming through in a big spot for an offense that had been kept off the board since the fourth inning.

The Dodgers closed things out in the 10th, with Scott taking the mound and recording his 18th save of the season. Notably, Scott also recorded the save in the previous night's game, making this his second consecutive save over the past two games.

The Dodgers will have an off day Thursday before opening a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.