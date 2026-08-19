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MLB · 10 minutes ago

TST Best Bets: August 19, 2026

Nick Wire, author

Nick Wire

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to complete a sweep of the Colorado Rockies tonight at Coors Field.  The Dodgers offense exploded for 18 runs over the past two games, led by Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

The pair of Dodger stars combined for three hits, four RBI, and two runs. Ohtani also launched his 30th home run of the season in the third inning.

Roki Sasaki is projected to take the mound tonight for the Dodgers. Sasaki is 5-5 with a 4.46 ERA, however over his past five starts he holds a 2.10 ERA, allowing just seven runs in his last 30 innings.

Sasaki so far has faced the Rockies twice, giving up six runs in 10.2 innings. 

Kyle Freeland is projected to take the mound for the Rockies. Freeland is 4-10 with a 6.27 ERA this season. Freeland gave up 14 runs in nine innings this season against the Dodgers.

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First Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers score over 6.5 runs

Rundown: Prior to this series against the Rockies, the Dodgers’ bats were in a rut. They had just faced the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, who effectively shut down their offense. However, this series has been exactly what the Dodgers needed to right the ship. Thus far, they’ve scored 18 runs – and tonight they face a familiar pitcher who recently struggled mightily against the Dodgers’ offense. 

Freeland gave up 14 runs in nine innings so far through two starts. Going down the list of Dodgers hitters, it’s hard to find a hitter that hasn’t had success against Freeland. 

Ohtani is 9-for-16 with three home runs and a double. Andy Pages is 6-for-13 with two home runs and two doubles. Mookie Betts has a career .271 average against Freeland through 48 at-bats. Max Muncy has a .267 average through 3o at bats. 

Dating back to 2024, Freeland has one quality start against the Dodgers. In every other outing, he has an ERA at 4.50 or higher. 

Second Pick: Shohei Ohtani over 2.5 total bases

Rundown: This pick is more less riding the hot hand. Not only does Ohtani have incredible success against Freeland in his career, but he’s also crushing the baseball in this series. He is 5-for-10 with three home runs and three RBI this series. He already has three career extra base hits, including two home runs against Freeland. It feels inevitable that we’ll see another showcase at the plate tonight. 

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 19 4:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Arizona D-backs logo

AZ

+1.5

+148

O 8

Boston Red Sox logo

BOS

-1.5

-160

U 8

Aug 19 6:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Miami Marlins logo

MIA

+1.5

+120

O 8.5

Philadelphia Phillies logo

PHI

-1.5

-128

U 8.5

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