Best MLB Bets Friday, April 17: Today’s Predictions, Picks & Props

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are my top plays for today’s slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+146) vs. Blue Jays

I’m all over the Diamondbacks in this spot, primarily because we have two starting pitchers trending in opposite directions. Michael Soroka has been a revelation for Arizona in the early going, sporting a 3-0 record, a 2.87 ERA, and 23 strikeouts over his first few starts (15.2 IP), looking fully revitalized out in the desert.

On the flip side, the Blue Jays are handing the ball to Eric Lauer, who carries an ugly 7.82 ERA into Chase Field tonight. The D-Backs rank in the top half of the league in runs scored and should be able to do some damage against the struggling lefty. With Soroka dealing and Lauer serving up batting practice, taking Arizona to cover the run line at plus money feels like one of the best value bets on the board.

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Best Bet #2: Braves OVER 4.5 Total Runs (-120) vs. Phillies

I’d rather isolate Atlanta’s offense in this NL East matchup than mess with the full-game side. The Braves have been one of the best lineups in baseball, ranking third in runs scored (106), second in batting average (.276), and second in OPS (.790). They now have the luxury of teeing off against a struggling Phillies pitching staff that carries a collective 4.92 ERA and allows a league-worst .276 opponent batting average.

To that end, Philadelphia will be handing the ball to Taijuan Walker, who has posted a dismal 7.36 ERA and a 1.91 WHIP while serving up four home runs in just 14.2 innings of work.

Atlanta has plated at least five runs in six of its last eight games. It’s hard to imagine Walker suddenly turning things around against a lineup this dangerous. Expect more fireworks from the Braves’ bats this evening.

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