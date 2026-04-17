Trout’s historic series, Adell’s grand slam power Angels past Yankees 11-4

NEW YORK — Mike Trout capped a historic week at Yankee Stadium with another home run, and Jo Adell delivered the knockout blow with a grand slam as the Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Yankees 11-4 on Thursday afternoon to earn a split of their four-game series.

Trout went 6 for 16 with five home runs and nine RBIs in the series, homering in all four games. His latest came in the seventh inning, when he drove a 2-2 slider into the left-field bleachers to give the Angels a 7-4 lead. He also walked three times and scored the tying run during a pivotal sixth-inning rally.

The two-time AL MVP became just the fourth player to hit five home runs in a series against the Yankees, joining Jimmie Foxx, Darrell Evans and George Bell.

Adell put the game out of reach in the eighth inning, launching a grand slam that highlighted another power display for Los Angeles, which leads the American League with 32 home runs.

The Yankees struck first behind Aaron Judge, who hit his 89th career first-inning homer. Giancarlo Stanton added a two-run shot in the fourth to give New York a 3-2 lead, continuing a trend that has typically resulted in victories — the Yankees entered the game 53-8 (including postseason) when both sluggers homer.

But the Angels answered decisively in the sixth. Oswald Peraza, facing his former team, tied the game with a double that scored Trout and later added a two-run homer. Vaughn Grissom followed with a go-ahead RBI single, and Josh Lowe added a two-run single to cap a four-run inning that put Los Angeles ahead for good.

On the mound, Sam Aldegheri (1-0) earned the win in relief, allowing one run over 1 2/3 innings after Brent Suter opened the game. Yankees starter Max Fried (2-1) was charged with five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

The Yankees continued to struggle, dropping their seventh game in the last nine. Manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the eighth inning for the first time this season.

The Angels now return home to open a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Friday, with José Soriano (4-0, 0.33 ERA) scheduled to start. The Yankees will host the Kansas City Royals, with Cam Schlittler set to take the mound against Michael Wacha.