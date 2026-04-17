José Soriano Quickly Going from De Facto Ace to True Star

There’s a moment when a pitcher stops being “the best option” and starts becoming something more.

It’s not always obvious at first. It doesn’t come with an announcement or a label. It shows up in small ways, often in the way hitters react, in the way teammates talk, in the quiet confidence that builds over time.

Right now, José Soriano is stepping into that moment for the Los Angeles Angels.

For a while, Soriano filled a role. Every rotation has a pitcher who gets the ball and gives you a chance, someone who stabilizes things when the rest of the staff feels uncertain. He was that guy — reliable, steady, and often overlooked outside of his own clubhouse.

But this season feels different, especially with Soriano posting a 0.33 ERA through his first four starts covering 27 innings with batters hitting just .103 against him.

For Soriano, sure, the results are there. The numbers jump out in a way that forces attention. However, if you’ve watch him closely, the change runs deeper than that.

It’s in the way hitters look uncomfortable before they even step into the box.

More Than Just Results

There’s always a temptation to define pitchers by their stat lines. Wins, ERA and strikeouts, those are the quickest ways to make a case.

Those numbers rarely capture the full picture. What’s happening with Soriano right now goes beyond production. It’s about presence.

When a pitcher starts to separate himself, you notice it in the rhythm of the game. At-bats feel rushed. Hitters expand the zone. There’s a sense that they’re reacting instead of dictating.

That’s where Soriano is starting to live.

His arsenal has always had life, but now it’s playing with purpose. The fastball isn’t just velocity. It’s setting up everything else. The breaking stuff isn’t just movement. It’s creating hesitation. There are sequences and a confidence that wasn’t consistently there before. On an MLB mound, that’s often the difference.

Refinement Over Reinvention

The easy narrative is that a pitcher “figured something out” overnight. In reality, it’s almost always more subtle.

Soriano didn’t arrive with a brand-new pitch or a dramatic overhaul. What’s changed is the refinement of what he already had.

Earlier in his career, there were stretches where his command wavered just enough to create problems. Walks would pile up. Counts would get deep. Even strong outings carried an underlying tension.

That tension is fading. He’s working ahead more often, controlling the pace, and forcing hitters into uncomfortable decisions. When you combine that with his natural stuff, everything starts to click into place.

This is what growth looks like at the MLB level. It’s not a transformation, but a tightening of the margins.

The Feel Around José Soriano and the Angels Right Now

Spend enough time around any MLB team, and you start to pick up on things that don’t show up anywhere publicly.

There’s a different energy on days when certain pitchers take the mound. Conversations shift. Expectations rise. Teammates carry themselves with a little more edge.

Soriano seems to be starting to create that in Anaheim.

It’s not loud, it’s not manufactured, it’s the kind of confidence that builds through repetition and results. When he takes the ball now, there’s an understanding that the Angels aren’t just hoping to compete, but they know they will. That’s a significant shift for a team still trying to prove its relevance.

Because being a “de facto ace” often comes from circumstance. Injuries, inconsistency, or lack of alternatives can push someone into that role. Being a true front-line presence is different. That’s earned and Soriano is earning it this season, becoming, per MLB.com, the first pitcher since at least 1900 to throw more than 25 innings in his first four appearances of a season while allowing fewer than 10 hits and fewer than two runs.

The Adjustment Phase Is Coming

This is where the story gets more interesting.

Every pitcher who reaches this level of success eventually faces the same challenge: MLB hitters adjust. They study tendencies, look for patterns, and search for any edge they can find. That’s when the real test begins.

The separation between good and great isn’t built on early-season success. It’s built on the ability to respond when things stop coming as easily. When a pitch that was getting swings and misses suddenly gets fouled off. When hitters start laying off just enough to force a change.

Soriano hasn’t fully faced that phase yet this season. However, the way he’s pitching suggests he’s prepared for it.

There’s a composure to his game right now that doesn’t feel fragile. He’s not surviving on perfect execution. He’s working with a foundation that allows for adjustments, which is exactly what you need over a long season.

From Role to Identity

The biggest shift for Soriano isn’t mechanical or statistical. It’s conceptual. He’s no longer just filling a spot in the rotation, he’s shaping what the rotation looks like.

That matters, especially for a team like the Angels, where stability has been hard to find in recent years. Having a pitcher who can set the tone every fifth day changes the conversation. It gives the team something to build around and answers many of the offseason questions.

And for Soriano, it changes the expectations placed on him. Now, he’s not pitching to prove he belongs anymore. He’s pitching as someone who already does.

The Bigger Picture for Soriano and the Angels

There’s still a long way to go. A full season will test everything, including durability, consistency, and adaptability. The early signs, however, are hard to ignore.

Soriano looks like a pitcher who understands what’s happening around him. He’s not just riding a stretch of success, but rather he’s controlling it. There’s intention behind each outing, a sense that he knows how he’s getting results, not just that he is.

That’s the difference between a strong start and something sustainable … and it’s why the conversation around him is starting to change.

The Angels may have entered the season looking for stability at the top of their rotation. What they might be getting instead is something more impactful.

The line between being the best option and becoming a true star isn’t always easy to define. But if you’ve been watching closely, it’s clear that José Soriano is moving across it, one start at a time.

The post José Soriano Quickly Going from De Facto Ace to True Star appeared first on Just Baseball.