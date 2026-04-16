Best MLB Bets Thursday, April 16: Today’s Predictions, Picks & Props

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are my top plays for today’s slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline (-126) @ Chicago White Sox

Considering the massive disparity between these two clubs, laying a modest -126 on the surging Rays feels like an absolute steal. Vying for a series sweep this afternoon, Tampa Bay sits atop the AL East with a 10-7 record, is riding a five-game winning streak, and has scored a combined 16 runs in the first two games of this series.

Conversely, the White Sox are floundering in the cellar, tied for MLB’s worst record at 6-12 with a brutal -38 run differential.

On the mound, Tampa’s Steven Matz has struck out 15 batters over his last two starts (11.0 IP) while posting a 2.45 ERA and 0.73 WHIP during that span. He should face very little resistance against a Chicago lineup that is hitting an absolutely dismal .193 as a team. Back the Rays to break out the brooms on the South Side!

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Best Bet #2: Blue Jays vs. Brewers OVER 8.5 Runs (-102)

I’m all in on the over in Milwaukee because this pitching matchup is just too volatile for me to ignore. Veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 1.75 WHIP) makes his second start for the Blue Jays, while the Brewers counter with Brandon Sproat (0-1, 10.45 ERA, 2.32 WHIP).

Milwaukee has already scored 89 runs in its first 17 games, so this isn’t exactly a lineup I want to fade given the struggles Corbin has had this decade.

The deeper numbers on Sproat make me like the over even more. The erratic right-hander has already issued ten free passes in just 10.1 innings of work, while also yielding a massive 13.3% barrel rate and a 50.0% hard-hit rate to opposing hitters.

Simply put, expect plenty of fireworks and crooked numbers on the scoreboard tonight at American Family Field.

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