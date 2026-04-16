Romano falters once again as Yankees walk-off Angels for second time

For the second time in three games in the Bronx, the Los Angeles Angels fell to the New York Yankees in walk-off fashion, blowing a late lead in the ninth inning on Jackie Robinson Day, as the Angels lost 4-3.

Pitching seemingly had things under control up until then on Wednesday night. After a shaky start, Jack Kochanowicz held the Yankees scoreless after the third inning. The bullpen had backed him up. The Yankees had no answer until things unraveled in the ninth inning — which started with an error that won’t even show in the stat sheet.

With one out in the ninth, closer Jordan Romano got Jazz Chisholm to pop up with two strikes, seemingly putting two outs on the board. Instead, miscommunication led to the ball landing between Oswald Peraza and Zach Neto on the left side of the infield.

Things unraveled quickly. A walk to follow the miscue led to Romano allowing a two-run single to Jose Caballero to seal the game, two batters later.

Romano has been responsible for the blown save in each loss this series, the other coming on Monday night with a two-run lead. He had been untouchable until then, earning four saves and not allowing a hit or run in his first six outings of the year.

Wednesday’s abrupt finish put away Kochanowicz’s chances at a win, who dealt his way to a very efficient outing. Despite throwing 40 pitches and allowing three runs through the first two innings, he bounced back to pitch 6 ⅔ innings, striking out six Yankees in the process.

Kochanowicz made the necessary adjustments to find cruise control. Instead of relying on his slider, which he has favored most out of his breaking pitches heading into Wednesday, he threw his changeup 27% of the time, up heavily from its normal tick. He also threw more four-seams than his usual, getting four strikeouts on the pitch.

In total, the righty garnered 12 swings and misses in the outing, as Kochanowicz continues to impress through his first four starts. He has improved in working deeper into outings despite some command outbursts, while sporting a 3.47 ERA.

Facing that early 3-0 deficit in the third inning, the Angels quickly clawed their way back, a recent trend from their bats. A barrage of homers put them ahead 4-3, which carried until that drastic ninth inning.

Adam Frazier and Logan O’Hoppe launched their first homers of the year. Mike Trout then followed O’Hoppe in the fifth inning with a two-run shot to put the Angels ahead — his fourth home run of the series.

Trout has most certainly looked like his three-time MVP self over the last week. He has now homered in three consecutive games in the Bronx, his old form presumably present once again.

The all-around power will surely be needed with the absence of power threat Jorge Soler, who began serving his now four-game suspension on Wednesday.

The Angels will not see Soler’s bat until Sunday’s series finale against the San Diego Padres. He has been especially crucial in the cleanup hole, leading the American League with 18 RBI.

Fortunately, the Angels will have another chance to redeem themselves before leaving the Bronx tomorrow with their fourth meeting tomorrow afternoon. However, they will be throwing a bullpen game against one of the league’s best, lefty Max Fried, on the mound.