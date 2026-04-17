Padres Stay Red-Hot, Sweep Mariners for Eighth Straight Win

The San Diego Padres secured their fourth consecutive series win with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

They are one of the hottest teams in baseball after starting the season 2-4. They have now won 12 of their last 14 games and eight in a row.

Coming off a Jackson Merrill walk-off the night before, San Diego’s offense carried that momentum into Thursday, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning and finishing off the sweep.

After Wednesday’s comeback, the message around the clubhouse was “passing the baton” when it comes to stepping up and making plays.

That mentality showed early in the second inning, Gavin Sheets led things off with a double to center field, followed by a Miguel Andújar single to put two on. Catcher Luis Campusano, who has been swinging a hot bat, singled to left field to bring in Sheets from second and give the Padres a 1-0 lead.

Jake Cronenworth then hit a ball back toward Luis Castillo, who appeared to have an easy throw to former Padre Josh Naylor at first, but the ball slipped out of his glove, allowing Cronenworth to reach safely. Ramón Laureano followed with a ball to first that Naylor fumbled again, allowing Andújar to score and extend the lead to 2-0.

Fernando Tatis Jr. kept it going, dropping a ball into center field that perfectly placed to bring in both Campusano and Cronenworth, pushing the lead to 4-0.

Padres starter Walker Buehler was sharp early, allowing just two hits and striking out seven through five innings.

Things unraveled slightly in the sixth. Cole Young led off with a single to right, followed by Brendan Donovan singling to center as Young advanced to third. Pitching coach Ruben Niebla visited the mound, and Buehler remained in the game.

Cal Raleigh’s RBI single marked the end of Buehler’s outing, cutting the lead to 4-1. Visibly frustrated, Buehler walked off the mound and was later seen on the broadcast throwing his glove in frustration in the dugout.

Seattle kept pushing. Julio Rodríguez singled to right off Bradgley Rodríguez, bringing in Donovan and trimming the deficit to 4-2.

Adrián Morejón was called in to stop the damage and did just that, striking out Connor Joe and getting J.P. Crawford to ground out to end the inning.

The Padres responded in the bottom of the seventh. Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch from Cole Wilcox, and Merrill followed with a sharp liner down the right field line to put runners on second and third. Manny Machado then lifted a ball that Young misplayed, allowing Tatis Jr. to score and extend the lead to 5-2.

There was a brief scare in the eighth when Jason Adam hit Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena reached base, putting two on with two outs. However, Laureano tracked down a liner from Joe in left field, using his speed to secure the final out of the inning.

The Padres didn’t let up, completing the sweep and extending their win streak.

They now head to Anaheim to face a strong Angels team, with José Soriano set to take on Matt Waldron at 6:38 p.m. PT.