Dodgers star Will Smith reacts to go-ahead birthday homer

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith celebrated turning 31 years old Saturday with a vintage performance. Smith hit an eighth-inning, go-ahead two-run home run to complete a 3-2 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

The star achieved the feat after successfully lobbying manager Dave Roberts to remain in the starting lineup despite a planned rest.

Before the contest, Dodgers coaches and support staff received their 2025 World Series rings. The Diamondbacks took a 2-0 lead through the first three innings while the Dodgers struggled. Los Angeles remained scoreless until the sixth inning. First baseman Freddie Freeman hit an RBI double to cut the gap. On the lineup change, Smith said:

“He’s always been good. We always talk about stuff, yeah, he was giving me the day off, I just kind of dropped the bobblehead card at the bobblehead tomorrow, and you let me in there."

The Dodgers’ offense played catch-up with two outs in the eighth inning and Mookie Betts at first base. Arizona reliever Juan Morillo faced Smith in a tense encounter. Smith fell behind 0-2 in the count but found his rhythm. On the seventh pitch, Morillo delivered an elevated 98-mph fastball. Smith hit the ball 414 feet to straightaway center field. On his pregame work, Smith said:

“I kind of haven’t felt great for a week, so I put a lot of swings in today in the cage. A lot of work with the guys hitting coaches kind of reap the benefits a little bit on that, I guess."

The hit helped Smith end a slump.

“Regardless of it being my bobblehead night or anything, it’s cool to put your team ahead, get a win, get the sweep," Smith said. “That’s more what I was excited about."

On the dugout mood, he said:

“I think there’s just we never feel like we’re out of it, we keep taking good at bats, we keep believing in each other, keep believing someone’s going to come with a big hit, the bullpen always keeps us."

Closer Edwin Díaz entered the game for the ninth inning to the live sound of trumpets performed by Tatiana Tate. Díaz secured the win by striking out two batters. The team continues its campaign, relying on its depth for consistent playoff contention.