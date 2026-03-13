New York Mets 2026 Betting Preview: Odds, MVP Futures, and Win Total Picks

The New York Mets enter the 2026 season with lofty expectations. They turned the page on a core that did not get the job done over the past few years, saying goodbye to fan-favorites like Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Edwin Diaz.

In their place, the Mets added new stars like Bo Bichette, Freddy Peralta, and Devin Williams, who were added to the fold. Through all the maneuvering, the Mets landed in a place where they are being considered one of the favorites to challenge the Dodgers in the National League in 2026.

This is your one-stop shop to learn the odds for the Mets on their chances to win the division, the World Series, or to hit the over/under on their win total.

Not to mention awards futures like the chances of Juan Soto taking home the NL MVP, or Nolan McLean winning the NL Rookie of the Year.

Win Total – Over/Under

Mets’ Over/Under: 90.5 wins

The New York Mets failed to make the postseason last year, winning 83 games. In 2024, the Mets went to the NLCS, but only won 89 games during the regular season.

The Mets won 101 games in 2022, which represents the only time they have won over 90 games in the past decade. All of this is to say, while the Mets look to be a much-improved team, they are by no means a lock to win 91 games.

What Are the Mets’ Odds to Win the NL East?

Mets Odds to win the NL East: +145

Based on the odds, the New York Mets are currently entering 2026 as the favorite to win the NL East, with their +145 odds being slightly better than the two-time reigning champion Philadelphia Phillies (+180) and the Atlanta Braves +225.

What Are the Mets’ Odds to Win the National League?

Mets Odds to win the NL: +700

The New York Mets trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers in terms of odds to win the National League. The Dodgers are the heavy favorites to win the NL (as well as the World Series), sitting at +125 odds to return to the World Series for the third-straight year.

The Mets have the second-best odds at +700, followed by the Phillies (+800), Braves (+850), and Cubs (+950), with the Padres (+1500) and the Brewers (+1600).

What Are the Mets’ Odds to Win the World Series?

Mets World Series Odds: +1400

Again, the Mets trail only the Dodgers in terms of NL teams’ odds to win the World Series, with the Dodgers starting at a remarkable +225 to win it all. The Yankees (+1000), Mariners (+1300), and the Blue Jays (+1300) are the three AL favorites with better World Series odds than the Mets.

Who Has the Best MVP Odds on the Mets?

Juan Soto MVP Odds: +750

Shohei Ohtani is the runaway favorite to win the NL MVP every year, and 2026 is no different. Ohtani is sitting at -125 odds to win the award. Juan Soto has the second-best odds to win NL MVP right now, sitting at +750, with 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. (+1100) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (+1600) having the next-best odds.

Francisco Lindor has the fifth-best odds to win the NL MVP at +2200.

Who Has the Best Cy Young Odds on the Mets?

Freddy Peralta Cy Young Odds: +2500

The Mets’ new ace, Freddy Peralta, joins the staff coming off a season where he finished top-5 in the NL Cy Young race as the Milwaukee Brewers’ ace. Despite his strong showing in 2025, Peralta has just the 10th-best odds to win the NL Cy Young at +2500.

Paul Skenes (+240), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (+500), and Cristopher Sanchez (+700) are the favorites to win the award. Rookie standout Nolan McLean has the second-best odds on the Mets to win the NL Cy Young at +3500 odds.

Is Nolan McLean the Favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year?

Nolan McLean NL ROY Odds: +450

While Nolan McLean is the favorite amongst all pitchers to win this year’s Rookie of the Year award, position players are typically better bets to win the award, and that is reflected in this year’s preseason odds.

The No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, Konnor Griffin of the Pirates, is currently the favorite to win the 2026 NL Rookie of the Year at +250. McLean has the second-best odds at +450, but Cardinals’ top prospect JJ Wetherholt is sitting at +500, and Sal Stewart of the Reds is at +800.

What’s the Best Bet on the Board?

The New York Mets certainly feel like a team that should win 90+ games, and in doing so, they would stand a great chance to win the NL East. Either bet is probably the one to make on this team as a whole, but it is not my favorite bet on the board.

The best bet on the board is Nolan McLean winning NL Rookie of the Year.

McLean has some of the nastiest stuff in baseball, and he already got a red-shirt run at being a big league rookie, making eight starts down the stretch and pitching to a 2.06 ERA. McLean came one day shy and two innings shy of losing his rookie eligibility, which was no coincidence.

The Mets believe McLean has what it takes to win the NL Rookie of the Year, which would net them a draft pick, as he is PPI-eligible.

While you might be able to wait and get better odds than +450 if Konnor Griffin or JJ Wetherholt get out to a fast start, there is also a chance that neither breaks camp, and McLean gets early momentum in the race and never lets up. I’d take the bird in hand at +450, and look to add another sprinkle in season if his odds get longer.

*All odds from BetMGM.

