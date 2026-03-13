Padres Spring Training Notebook: Germán Márquez struggles; Musgrove day-to-day, Hoeing to miss 2026

As the battle for San Diego’s last starting rotation spot comes into focus, right-hander Germán Márquez heavily struggled against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday evening. The 31-year-old veteran lasted only 1 2/3 innings, surrendering six runs on four hits and four walks. In three Cactus League starts, Márquez sports a 12.15 ERA to go along with a 2.10 WHIP.

German Marquez reacts to tonight’s start against the Royals. pic.twitter.com/onVBtsKKEH — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 13, 2026

As currently constructed and based on recent performances, Walker Buehler looks primed to break camp with the big league squad to open the 2026 campaign.

Joe Musgrove is day-to-day says Stammen

It’s looking more likely that the return of Joe Musgrove will have to wait a little longer. Before Thursday’s contest versus Kansas City, Padres skipper Craig Stammen said the right-hander is in “a bit of a holding pattern" as things stand.

“We’re waiting to try and get over that hump, feel a little better before we start doing anything out on the field,” said Stammen. “But he’s [Musgrove] still in a good spot. It’s still something we knew was going to kind of happen and that we had to prepare for. And we’ve got his best interests in mind," he added.

Craig Stammen shared the latest update on Joe Musgrove’s progress and why they’re being so careful with him: pic.twitter.com/YxnVC7DYcS — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 12, 2026

Musgrove, 33, missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2024. When asked how his arm felt recently, Musgrove was quoted as replying, “It feels like I had surgery.” His last start came against Team Great Britain in a WBC exhibition game on March 4.

No one expects Musgrove to supply San Diego with 200, or even 180 innings this season. It’s very noted that his ramp up process will have hurdles to clear. With him possibly sidelined, it gives arms such as Márquez, Triston McKenzie, and Marco Gonzales to make a push for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

It also begs the question of how A.J. Preller and Padres brass will fill out the staring rotation. Will it be one of the names mentioned above? Or does the gun slinging GM have a move up his sleeve before March 26? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Bryan Hoeing to miss entirety of ’26 season

Per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, righty reliever Bryan Hoeing will undergo flexor tendon surgery and miss all of this upcoming season.

Hoeing, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins at the 2024 Trade Deadline along with lefty Tanner Scott, had recently been shutdown due to pain in his throwing elbow.

In 82 major league appearances, Hoeing owns a 4.72 ERA with 107 strikeouts and a 1.50 WHIP in 145 innings pitched.