Ranking the Top 15 Relief Pitchers in MLB for 2026: Embracing the Chaos

The 2026 relief pitcher landscape is dominated by high-octane arms like Mason Miller and Edwin Diaz, but veterans like Josh Hader and Aroldis Chapman continue to defy aging curves.

With bullpens becoming more specialized than ever, the value of a strikeout artist who can also suppress the long ball—like Cade Smith—has never been higher.

The Dodgers are betting big on Diaz to secure a three-piece, while the Padres have handed the ball to "The Reaper" to close out their title aspirations.

What do you think? Is Mason Miller a lock for the best reliever in baseball, or will Edwin Diaz reclaim his crown in Los Angeles?

Cast your vote: Who is your No. 1 high-leverage arm for the 2026 season?