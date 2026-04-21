The Giants’ Top Overlooked Prospect You Need to Know

It’s been a long time since the San Francisco Giants have had a group of middle infielders in their system as talented as the ones they currently have. Sure, Marco Luciano was a highly touted shortstop for a few years, but he was the lone infield prospect in their organization with legit upside.

Of course, that one didn’t work out, but this group of middle infielders offers the Giants a significantly higher chance of at least one of them panning out. Josuar Gonzalez, Luis Hernandez, and Gavin Kilen tend to be the infield prospects with the most praise within the Giants system.

However, there’s another name who has gotten off to the best start of any teenage prospect in baseball and, potentially, any minor leaguer overall. Jhonny Level might get overshadowed by the surplus of talent from the names mentioned earlier, but he is proving that he deserves to be discussed with his farm system counterparts.

All stats updated prior to games on Monday, April 20

Overpowering Offense

After signing as an amateur free agent out of Venezuela in January of 2024, Level quickly turned heads with a strong initial showing in the Dominican Summer League. In 48 games at that level, he slashed .275/.393/.517 with 10 home runs and a wRC+ of 143.

That would be his best showing at any stop prior to the start of the 2026 campaign. He put together a strong showing in the Arizona Complex League to open 2025, but would struggle slightly after a late-season promotion to Low-A San Jose.

However, it’s been a completely different story this time around for the 19-year-old at San Francisco’s lowest affiliate. Level has simply been one of, if not the, best prospects in baseball when it comes to pure production through his first 11 games.

The switch-hitting infielder is currently slashing .412/.455/.804 with a 1.258 OPS, 205 wRC+, and four home runs. All of those numbers outside of his on-base percentage lead the California League and are among the minor leagues’ best.

Jhonny Level has been one of the hottest hitters in the minor leagues to open the season. This is his 3rd homer in seven Low-A games, and he was slashing .519/.567/.926 entering this game. Level is already in my Top-100 and pushing Top-50.#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/hDMm0XRQt9 — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) April 14, 2026

Arguably the most impressive part is that he’s doing it from both sides. The Giants as an organization have struggled to develop significant big-league talent for the better part of the last decade but, more specifically, haven’t developed a successful switch-hitter in quite some time.

Patrick Bailey is currently on the big-league roster but is as defensive-focused as they come. Pablo Sandoval, a fellow international free agent out of Venezuela, is the most recent success story that comes to mind.

Due to the breakout beginning to his 2026 campaign, Level is deservedly getting some healthy praise across the prospect world. He’s currently the third ranked prospect in the Giants organization and continues to get Top 100 consideration from major outlets.

Naturally, some regression is due, but if the offensive breakout is real for Level, he’s adding to an already loaded middle infield group within the San Francisco Giants farm system.

Where’s His Home?

Of course, the Giants are running Level out as an everyday shortstop as long as they can, but that likely won’t hold for much longer. He’s not a poor defender by any means, but a transition could push his value floor even higher.

Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton had this to say about Level last year:

“He has a chance to stick at shortstop, but would project as an above-average third baseman if he slid over.” – Aram Leighton

This move won’t come as a surprise to many and, honestly, should be a welcome development for the Giants system. As mentioned earlier, Gonzalez and Hernandez are two of the highest touted and quickest rising shortstop prospects across baseball right now.

Both of them have the ability to stick at shortstop and play the position at a premium rate. If Level can develop into an above-average defender at either the hot corner or second base, the Giants have the potential to bring up an impressive influx of young talent within their infield in a few years.

It might be time for the Giants to Level up one of their brightest young prospects Jhonny Level, 19, is off to a scorching start in his 3rd year of pro ball 8 games (A-ball):

.459/.512/.865

3 HR

6 2B

14 RBI

4 SB A new challenge could be awaiting the Switch hitting SS 😤 🎥:… pic.twitter.com/wNwYKnwacg — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) April 16, 2026

Final Thoughts

Jhonny Level is showcasing his impressive talents with a scorching start to his season in Low-A. With a promotion likely in his near future, it’ll be interesting to see how Level adapts to betters arms as he continues to rise.

After a strong showing in the DSL, he regressed slightly at the Arizona Complex and struggled once promoted to San Jose initially. However, he looks as comfortable as ever through his first week and a half of 2026.

If the production is real, Level only raises the ceiling of this Giants system. For an organization that has struggled to pump out consistent big-leaguers in recent memory, the trio of Gonzalez, Hernandez, and Level are rightfully getting Bay Area fans excited for the next generation of homegrown Giants.

All of them are still teenagers and it’s extremely early in the grand scheme of things, but if they pan out, all three teenagers could be building blocks for San Francisco. Level, specifically, is proving that he deserves to be in talks with the best infield prospects in baseball due to his wildly impressive start to the year.

The post The Giants’ Top Overlooked Prospect You Need to Know appeared first on Just Baseball.