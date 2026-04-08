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NBA · 3 hours ago

Best NBA Bets Wednesday, April 8: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

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Welcome to Wednesday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Whether we are looking at a massive slate of hoops or a tight handful of matchups, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Following last night’s 2-for-2 showing, let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Best Bet #1: Orlando Magic -7.5 (-108) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Desperate to avoid the Play-In Tournament, the Magic are finally healthy and playing well down the stretch, winning four of their last five games, including three straight. Tonight, they host the Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back and are essentially locked into the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Minnesota could also be short-handed again, with superstar Anthony Edwards (knee) listed as questionable, and forward Jaden McDaniels (knee) considered doubtful. This feels like a game where Orlando controls the tempo and pulls away late. Lay the points with the home side.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

Best Bet #2: Denver Nuggets -22.5 (-114) vs. Grizzlies

It’s a massive spread, but this is the kind of matchup where the number is justified. Nikola Jokic and the red-hot Nuggets are riding a nine-game winning streak and still have plenty to play for as they vie for the Western Conference’s No. 3 seed.

Conversely, Memphis is in full-blown tank mode. The Grizzlies remain without several key contributors and have lost 17 of their last 19 games, including four straight by an average margin of 21.3 points. Simply put, this one could get ugly fast.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 8 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

+3.5

+138

O 236.5

CLE

CLE

-3.5

-144

U 236.5

Apr 8 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIN

MIN

+9.5

+355

O 228.5

ORL

ORL

-9.5

-376

U 228.5

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