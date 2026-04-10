Lakers stay No. 4 seed, dominate Warriors on the road

SAN FRANCISCO — No Luka Dončić. No Austin Reaves. No excuses.

On a night that could have easily slipped into schedule loss territory, the Lakers instead delivered one of their most complete efforts of the season, a 119–103 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. It wasn’t just a victory — it was a recalibration.

Days removed from “that night” against Oklahoma City, the Lakers looked like a team that understood the stakes again.

And it started, as it so often does, with LeBron James.

LeBron takes control — again

There are games where James guides. And then there are games like Thursday, where he grabs the wheel and doesn’t let go.

James finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists in just 32 minutes, marking his 12th straight game in San Francisco with at least 20 points. Efficient, controlled, and — when the moment called for it — overwhelming.

The defining stretch came early in the fourth quarter. In a six-minute burst, James accounted for five assists and six points, methodically pushing the Lakers’ lead from comfortable to decisive. It was less of a takeover and more of a quiet dismantling.

“Just a terrific game from him,” head coach JJ Redick said afterward.

Before tipoff, Redick framed the night simply: a spirit game. Afterward, it felt more like a statement.

A response that mattered

The Lakers didn’t just win — they responded.

Redick’s message pregame was about being “all-in,” and the group followed through. This wasn’t a team waiting for stars to bail them out. This was a team playing with structure, pace, and intent.

Even without Stephen Curry on the floor for Golden State — sidelined for rest amid a lingering knee issue — the Lakers still had to prove something to themselves. They had lost their edge against Oklahoma City. Thursday, they found it again.

Ayton anchors the interior

With playmakers missing, the Lakers leaned into their size — and Deandre Ayton delivered.

Ayton posted 21 points and controlled the third quarter, repeatedly punishing mismatches and capitalizing on defensive overhelp. The game plan was deliberate: feed the post, force rotations, trust the spacing.

“He played fantastic,” Redick said. “In the third quarter he was just dominant.”

Against Draymond Green and a scrambling Warriors defense, Ayton’s discipline — not just his scoring — stood out.

The supporting cast shows up

What made this win different was the balance.

All five starters scored in double figures: James, Ayton, Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia and Luke Kennard. All played at least 30 minutes. All contributed in ways that went beyond the box score.

Kennard, in particular, embodied that theme.

Long labeled as a specialist, the 29-year-old continues to expand his role. He finished with 14 points and eight assists, orchestrating offense and making reads typically reserved for primary ball handlers.

Redick didn’t shy away from addressing the perception.

“It’s easy, because he’s a white guy that shoots, to just think he’s just a shooter,” he said. “That’s just the reality of the situation.”

But Thursday was a reminder: Kennard is more than a label.

Defense, depth, and a historic moment

The Lakers’ defense fueled everything.

They forced 14 steals, turning chaos into transition opportunities. Kennard had four. LaRavia added three. Even Bronny James made his mark with two.

And then came a moment that cut through the noise of a late-season game.

Late in the first quarter, Bronny jumped a passing lane, pushed the break, and found his father for a dunk — the first son-to-father assist in NBA history. A small play in the context of the standings, but a snapshot of something larger.

Bronny ➡️ LeBron

LeBron ➡️ Bronny A memorable night for the James family! pic.twitter.com/jM5DtYPg2Q — NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2026

Bronny finished with 10 points and three assists in 21 minutes — productive, poised, and part of the larger picture.

Cleaning up the edges

The box score wasn’t perfect.

Both teams committed 19 turnovers. The Lakers were outshot at the line (just eight attempts to Golden State’s 12). They were whistled for more than twice as many fouls.

None of it mattered.

Because they controlled what mattered more: tempo, spacing, shot-making. The Lakers hit 55 percent from three (16-of-29), while the Warriors lagged at 30 percent. At one point, the lead stretched to 27.

This wasn’t luck. It was execution.

Looking ahead

At 51–29, the Lakers remain the No. 4 seed in the West. The math is simple now: their magic number to clinch it is one.

Two home games remain — against the Suns and Jazz — before the postseason begins.

After Oklahoma City, there were questions. About effort. About identity. About whether this group, reshuffled and short-handed, could still lock in when it mattered.

Thursday didn’t answer everything. But it answered enough.