The NBA’s 2026 Power Poll: Ranking the Top 10 Blue-Chip Players Right Now

Look, we’re officially at that point in the season where the wait-and-see approach is for people who still use landlines. If you’re still trying to argue that your favorite volume-heavy guard belongs in the top five despite shooting like he’s throwing rocks at a greenhouse, this list is going to be a reality check.
We aren't just looking at who had a vibey week on social media. We’re diving into the blue-chip traits, the metric darlings, and the undeniable excellent players on both ends of the floor who actually dictate winning.
From Nikola Jokic essentially playing a different sport to Victor Wembanyama turning the "he's too young" narrative into a horror movie for opposing centers, these are the 10 players you’d actually put your mortgage on in a Game 7.
Grab a drink and settle in, it's time to see who’s a verified blueprint for winning.