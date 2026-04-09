The NBA’s 2026 Power Poll: Ranking the Top 10 Blue-Chip Players Right Now

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Join the Debate: Who’s the Real Unicorn of 2026?

I know, I know. You’re already typing a frantic, all-caps comment about why Jayson Tatum isn’t top three or why I’m a hater for putting Cade Cunningham ahead of your top guy. But the data doesn’t lie, even if your fanhood does. The market for elite talent is tight, and whether you're looking at Wemby’s historic defensive gravity or SGA’s surgical efficiency, these 10 are the gold standard.

We want to hear from you: Did I buy too much stock in Jalen Johnson’s breakout campaign, or is he officially the league’s most dangerous hybrid forward? Where should Giannis sit after an injury-plagued year?

Is Scottie Barnes the most underappreciated excellent player on both ends in the league?

Who did I snub that’s going to make me look like an absolute casual by the time the Finals roll around?

Drop a comment below with your Top 3 and tell us who you think we missed.