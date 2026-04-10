TST Best NBA Bets: April 10, 2026

With the regular season in the NBA just days away, every game takes on added weight as teams fight for playoff positioning. Contenders are sharpening their rotations, while teams on the bubble are treating each night like a must-win — creating high-intensity matchups and plenty of value.

First Pick: Portland Trail Blazers Moneyline

Rundown: It’s a potential play-in preview at Moda Center as the Los Angeles Clippers (41-39) are set for a pivotal Western Conference matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (40-40) on Friday night.

With the teams separated by just one game with two remaining, a Los Angeles win would clinch the eight seed in the conference while a Portland win would set up a potential scenario in which the Trail Blazers host the Clippers in the Play-In Tournament. Kawhi Leonard leads Los Angeles in points (28.0) and rebounds (6.3) per game in 64 starts this season. Both teams are looking to bounce back after losses Wednesday evening.

With Portland owning the home-court advantage and LA struggling to find its footing on the road, look for the Trail Blazers to capitalize in a key spot.

Second Pick: Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline

Rundown: The Los Angeles Lakers (51-29) host the Phoenix Suns (44-36) in a Western Conference battle with the postseason right around the corner.

Phoenix enters the contest locked into the seven seed in the west and are looking to roll into the playoffs on a high note. Devin Booker, who holds the team-lead in points per game (26.1), will be out with an ankle injury. The Suns have played quality basketball against Los Angeles this season, winning three out of four by an average margin of victory of 14.7 points.

With Los Angeles vying for the fourth seed, look for the Lakers to grab a home victory.