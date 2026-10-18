Lakers Sunday Report: Three questions entering opening week

The Los Angeles Lakers open the regular season Wednesday against Golden State with decisions to make about their rotation and work ahead on chemistry and rebounding.

Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler shared the floor for only one half during the five-game preseason. Their first regular-season game together will begin to show how the pieces fit.

For this week’s Lakers Sunday Report, here are three questions entering opening week.

How will Redick arrange the rotation?

JJ Redick tried a different starting lineup in Friday’s preseason finale, pairing Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle with Dončić, Reaves and Kessler. Quentin Grimes moved to the bench after starting every game in the preseason.

Redick has not committed to a starting lineup yet for opening night.

Williams and Thybulle showed they offer perimeter defense alongside the backcourt guards. Grimes gives the reserves another player who can driblble, pass and shoot that Redick wants.

The challenge is finding enough offense and defense in each group.

Starting two defensive wings puts more responsibility on Dončić and Reaves to create opportunities, while bringing Grimes off the bench could help when either guard rests.

Throughout this week in practice, we'll likely get more of an idea or maybe even an answer of who gets the starting nod.

How quickly can the Lakers build chemistry?

Redick emphasized before training camp that the best teams are the most connected teams.

The Lakers have had limited game time to establish that connection, particularly with Dončić, Reaves and Kessler together. Practice helps, but they still need possessions against opposing defenses to learn one another’s tendencies.

For Kessler, that means developing timing with both guards on screens and rolls. For the wings, it means recognizing when to cut, stay spaced or make the next pass when the defense commits to Dončić or Reaves.

Defensively, connectivity requires players to communicate through screens and recognize when a teammate needs help.

There will be mistakes as the newcomers settle into their roles. The early question is whether L.A. can correct them quickly and avoid repeating the same breakdowns throughout a game.

Will the rebounding improvement carry over?

The Lakers finished the preseason with a better effort on the glass after Redick emphasized rebounding and worked through three different box-out drills in practice.

That was a needed response.

Through their first four preseason games, L.A. allowed an average of 14.8 offensive rebounds, including 20 against Sacramento on Oct. 8. Obviously that stat needs context, not having their starting big man and multiple wings, but still, the effort still needs to be on a string no matter who is out there.

The question now is whether the Lakers can sustain that improvement. Kessler provides size inside, but teammates must cover behind him when he contests shots. Guards and wings also have to secure longer rebounds.

The finale offered progress. Opening week will test whether the attention to boxing out becomes consistent enough to limit opponents’ second chances.