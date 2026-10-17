The Lakers have a bigger question larger than a 15 point loss

LOS ANGELES –– As the final buzzer blared, the 121-106 scoreboard read like an obituary for preseason optimism.

Denver announced its readiness. Denver treated a meaningless October exhibition like a thesis defense, and the Lakers showed up like students who'd skimmed the syllabus.

All night, the ball left Nikola Jokić's hands like a judge's verdict. The Denver bench celebrated as it mattered. And the Lakers, the Lakers, walked off the floor at Crypto.com Arena carrying something heavier than a loss.

They carried the weight of what everyone already suspects but refuses to say aloud: This team is a masterpiece and a mosaic at the same time.

It is a promise and a prayer. It is beautiful. It is broken. It is both.

The first quarter was a confession. Six turnovers. Six. Denver blitzed Luka Dončić like they'd studied his dreams. They trapped him. They greened him. They fired him on his one ISO.

JJ Redick called it "shock and blitz" offense, a scheme introduced just two days prior, and it showed.

"We didn't start the game, I think, with the right energy," Redick admitted. "It felt very much like a preseason game."

But here's the thing about preseason: it's a mirror. You can look away. You can dismiss it. But it reflects something.

The Lakers shot 1-for-7 from three to open the game. Denver treated it like Game 7.

The antithesis was jarring—championship intensity against exhibition indifference—and by the time the Lakers found their rhythm in the second quarter, the damage was architectural.

You could see the foundation cracks. Austin Reaves finished with 30 points, a number that glows in the box score like a small fire.

He was aggressive. He was present. He was the Austin Reaves this team needs every night, the one who doesn't wait for permission to be great.

And yet, something in his performance felt melancholy—a soloist playing his heart out while the orchestra tuned. Dončić played 18 minutes, all in the first half, pre-planned like a surgical procedure.

He finished with six points and six assists, a line that reads like a whisper when you needed a shout. He watched the second half from the bench, his body language somewhere between calm and calculating.

Walker Kessler, the big man with the shoulders of a promise, went 2-for-8.

The bunnies didn't fall. The entry passes didn't connect. He looked like a man learning a new language in real time, which is exactly what he is. The synergy they need to build will take time.

Time. That word again.

Time is the currency this team is spending fastest.

But then there was Ziaire Williams. Williams, who played only the first half, who scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, who hit both his threes like they were routine.

Williams, who pressured the ball full court, who turned Jamal Murray off the ball, who played with the kind of urgent grace that makes scouts whisper and coaches dream.

When he is on the floor, he's a new page of sheet music that transforms a waltz into a march. You can feel the game's texture change when he's out there.

He refuses to allow offensive players to get comfortable.

Sandro Mamukelashvili poured in 15 points, with 50 percent from the field, eight rebounds and four assists. Mamu is the connector.

GMs in the Western Conference called him the potential surprise acquisition of the year, and tonight he looked like a man who'd read the scouting report and decided to exceed it.

"He's finally figured out who he is as a player," they said.

And there was something beautiful in that—a man becoming himself in real time.

The defense was better in stretches. The offensive glass was cleaner. Redick praised the second and third quarters.

"I loved a lot of the stuff we did offensively in those two quarters," Redick said.

But the first quarter echoed. It always echoes.

"We're ready to go," Redick said when asked about the regular season.

But are they? The injury report reads like a medical drama: Kessler's shoulder, Reaves' 51 games last season, Dončić's hamstring and that playoff absence that still stings.

For the Lakers, health is key. If they can keep guys on the floor together, get more reps, and get used to one another, they can surprise the league.

The Western Conference looms. San Antonio and OKC sit at the top, perchèvitably. The Lakers have a realistic shot at the third seed.

But third requires health, chemistry, coherence. Third requires time. And time is the one thing this team cannot manufacture.

Here is the truth that Denver exposed: The Lakers are not a team yet. They are a collection of talents. They are a hypothesis.

They are beautiful pieces of a puzzle that hasn't been assembled. The preseason is over.

The regular season begins Wednesday against Golden State. The clock is already running.

"He wants to embrace that," Redick said of Kessler, of the pressure of the Lakers' legacy of dominant big men. "The pressure that comes with this big jump in stakes."

The stakes. The legacy. The weight.

It's all there, pressing down on shoulders that haven't quite figured out how to carry it.

And yet.

And yet, there's Williams, smiling. There's Reaves, scoring 30. There's the possibility that this thing, this fragile, beautiful thing, might coalesce.

The preseason is a mirror. But mirrors lie.

They show you what you want to see and what you fear. The truth is in the games ahead.

The truth is in the blood and sweat and repetition. The truth is coming.

Wednesday night.

Crypto.com Arena.

Golden State.

The regular season waits.