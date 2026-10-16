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NBA · 10 minutes ago

Lakers vs. Nuggets: What to watch in preseason finale

Carlos Yakimowich, author

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers have one more preseason game to work through their questions before the results begin to count.

Friday’s finale against the Denver Nuggets offers another opportunity to evaluate the two open starting spots, address rebounding concerns and potentially get several players back on the floor.

Practice brought encouraging updates this week, but availability will determine how much JJ Redick can learn from his final preseason look. 

So here are three things to watch for as we FINALLY end the preseason.

Will the Lakers get a more complete look?

Luka Dončić was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after sitting out Tuesday’s game in Las Vegas. If he plays Friday, watch how the offense operates with Dončić, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler finally all on the floor together.

Kessler’s screening and movement toward the basket should give both guards another option, while their ability to draw defenders can create opportunities for him around the rim. Getting those reads and chemistry right requires possessions together.

Collin Sexton went without the kinesiology tape on his right leg at Friday’s shootaround after wearing it Thursday. Maybe we see him make his Lakers debut on Friday.

Other questions remain. 

Ziaire Williams also practiced fully Thursday, saying the swelling in his left foot had subsided and he “felt great.” His potential return would give Redick another wing to evaluate alongside the main group.

Adou Thiero was limited Thursday for what Redick described as “just maintenance.” Cameron Carr did not practice, and the Lakers had not disclosed why he was unavailable in Las Vegas or Thursday, though he remained with the team.

Any final clues about the starting lineup?

The two starting spots alongside Dončić, Reaves and Kessler remain a storyline entering the finale.

Even Quentin Grimes, who has started every preseason game, offered no answers when asked whether anyone on the team knew who would fill them.

“I don’t know. I guess you’re going to find out next Wednesday,” Grimes said.

He described the process as creating “healthy competition” throughout camp. Friday provides one more opportunity for players to make their case.

Watch which combinations Redick uses with his three established starters, particularly if more wings are available. The opening lineup will draw attention, but the substitutions could offer just as much insight into which players fit together.

Spacing, defensive assignments and the ability to contribute without needing the ball should all matter in those decisions.

Will the box-out work carry over?

The Lakers have been outrebounded in three of their four preseason games while allowing an average of 14.8 offensive rebounds in those games. The most was 20 against the Kings last Thursday.

This prompted Redick to devote practice time to the issue. L.A. went through “three different box-out drills” Thursday. 

Friday offers a chance to see whether that work produces better habits.

Watch what happens when a shot goes up: whether defenders find a body, whether guards help collect rebounds and whether the Lakers finish possessions after forcing misses.

Kessler can help protect the basket, but securing the rebound requires everyone to stay involved. That is one area where the Lakers can show progress regardless of who is available.

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