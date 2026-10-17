Three observations from Lakers’ preseason finale against Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the preseason with a 121-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, finishing the preseason with a 2-3 record, leaving a few more practices to address their mistakes before opening night.

Austin Reaves scored 19 points, Luka Dončić added 15 in 18 first-half minutes, and Ziaire Williams in the starting lineup in his return. L.A. fell behind by 14 after the first quarter and could not complete the comeback.

The result offered another reminder of the work ahead, but the Lakers also got a productive return from Williams and another encouraging performance from Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Here are three observations from the finale.

The main trio needs more time together

Getting Dončić, Reaves and Walker Kessler on the floor together for the first time was valuable, even with the uneven results.

Kessler finished with six points, six rebounds and four assists in his matchup against Nikola Jokic. The Lakers committed six first-quarter turnovers, contributing to another early deficit.

The timing between a ballhandler and his center takes repetition.

Kessler must learn where Dončić and Reaves want their screens, when to roll and when to make himself available as an outlet. Both guards are learning his tendencies, too.

“There’s gonna be some growing pains,” Reaves said. “Just a lack of reps together so far.”

The Lakers have little time left to develop that familiarity before the results count. Their remaining practices offer a chance to work through those reads and establish more consistency with the group expected to carry much of the offense.

Williams makes his minutes count

Williams gave JJ Redick something to consider as he evaluates his wing rotation ahead of the regular season.

Returning from foot soreness, Williams contributed quickly without needing the offense built around him. He was a spark with 14 points in just 10 minutes.

His cutting gives the Lakers another way to attack defenders who turn their attention toward Dončić, while his willingness to pressure the ball fits what Redick has asked from the perimeter.

“He played really well,” Redick said. “He made some shots. I think he has a really nice instinctual timing on his cuts.”

For Williams, understanding how to play alongside Dončić starts with recognizing when his defender loses sight of him.

“I know if a guy is not looking, and if I have a straight cut to the basket, Luka’s gonna throw it up,” Williams said.

That movement matters for a team whose primary ballhandlers will draw extra attention. Williams can make himself useful by creating a passing window, finishing a cut or being ready when the ball finds him.

The next step is building his workload. Redick said he hopes the upcoming practices allow Williams to move beyond the 10 minutes he played against the Nuggets.

Mamukelashvili keeps giving the offense options

Mamukelashvili closed his preseason with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists, continuing his impressive preseason.

His shooting provides spacing, but Redick’s said his game went beyond making open shots.

“He’s just a really quick decision maker,” Redick said. “We’ve been able to have good spacing and he’s just a really good connector.”

That quick processing helps keep possessions moving when the first scoring opportunity disappears. Mamukelashvili can move the ball, attack an opening or flow into another action without requiring a reset.

Redick also wants him initiating transition possessions after defensive rebounds. Having a big man (Lamar Odom anyone?!) who can advance the ball allows teammates to run ahead and gives the Lakers a chance to attack before defenders settle into position.

As the rotation takes shape, that versatility gives Mamukelashvili a strong case for consistent minutes next to L.A.'s star backcourt.