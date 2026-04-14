LeBron James named Player of the Week for the 70th time of his career

LOS ANGELES — At 41 years old, LeBron James added another award to his historic résumé.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played in the last week of the regular season (April 6 to April 12), marking the 70th weekly honor of his career — the most in league history.

It’s his first Player of the Week award of the season and his ninth nod since joining the Lakers.

James led the Lakers to a 3–1 record during the week, averaging 24.0 points, 9.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds while shooting an efficient 56.3% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc.

He also added 3.0 steals in just 27.0 minutes per game, showcasing his all-around impact on both ends.

In 60 games this season, James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 51% from the field.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer lifted the Lakers throughout the week with Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves down with injuries, opening the week with 26 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists in a road win over the Golden State Warriors, setting the tone for a dominant stretch.

James followed that performance with 28 points and 12 assists against Phoenix, a game in which he also reached a historic milestone, becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to record 12,000 career regular-season assists.

He closed the week with 14 points, six assists and three steals in a low-minute outing win over the Utah Jazz as the Lakers capped off the regular season on a high note.

The Lakers finished the regular season with the most wins since the 2010-11 season, securing the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record in JJ Redick’s second season as head coach.

With injuries to key players late in the season, James has taken on an increased playmaking role, moving from the third option a couple of weeks ago to now the driver’s seat’s first option.