Luka Dončić earns NBA scoring title in first full season for Lakers

LOS ANGELES — In his first full season in Los Angeles, Luka Dončić delivered exactly what the Lakers envisioned when they acquired him midseason last year—and more.

Dončić finished the 2025–26 regular season as the NBA’s leading scorer, averaging 33.5 points per game across 64 games, marking the second scoring title of his career.

The 27-year-old also became the fourth player in Lakers history to lead the NBA in scoring, joining Kobe Bryant (twice), Shaquille O’Neal, and Jerry West.

Despite missing the last five games of the season due to a hamstring injury, Dončić’s offensive dominance never wavered.

From early-season 40-point outbursts to his Laker-high 60-point performance in March, he consistently carried the Lakers’ offense and established himself as one of the league’s most unstoppable scorers, holding the scoring title for most of the season.

Dončić led the league with 2,143 total points while making the third most 3-pointers (254) and having 16 40-plus outings that included 14 40-point games, one 50-point game and a Laker-high 60-point performance.

His scoring and playmaking ability came in all forms—step-back threes, physical drives and elite passing that kept defenses on their toes, finishing sixth among all players in total assists (530).

The Slovenian served as the centerpiece of the Lakers’ offense, which had him at MVP level behind his transformed body before his regular season-ending injury.

Dončić impact was especially felt during the Lakers’ post-All-Star break surge, where his production helped position the team near the top of the Western Conference standings, posting a 15-2 record in March that positioned the Lakers to No. 3 in the West.

While injuries to Dončić and Austin Reaves late in the season shifted more responsibility to LeBron James, Dončić’s body of work had already cemented his place among the league’s elite, but his All-NBA nods are in jeopardy as he finished one game shy of the 65-game rule.

The Lakers are set to face the Houston Rockets and his health remains uncertain when he’ll make his return.