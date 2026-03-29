If there were ever a team from Westwood poised to win it all, it’s this year’s UCLA Bruins

Before Cori Close arrived in Westwood, UCLA Bruins women’s basketball teams danced in 11 NCAA Tournaments in 30 years.

Under Close, they’ve been to nine in 15 seasons, including the last four, inching closer to a national title every year.

If there were ever a year Close and her Bruins could cut down the nets, it’s this season, with one of the greatest rosters assembled.

With four potential first-round draft picks, UCLA is looking for its second straight trip to the Final Four, as it’ll face Duke in the regional final on Sunday.

When the two met in November, the Bruins won by 30.

Granted, Duke has gotten much better and learned how to execute as a team, but sheesh, the Bruins have improved dramatically as well, strengthening what was already a dangerous lineup.

“All season, our goal is to get better to put four quarters together, to put 40 minutes together, and I think we’re still continuing to get better with that," senior guard Kiki Rice said after Friday’s 80-56 demolition of Minnesota.

If the Bruins are still getting better, their potential three opponents down the stretch are in big trouble.

Through Friday’s win, four players are averaging double digits in scoring, led by All-American Lauren Betts, who is pouring in 17.1 points and grabbing 8.6 rebounds per contest.

“It’s March, and this is a lot of our last year (playing), so we’re just really trying to focus on what’s next," Betts said. “We are approaching this very business-like."

After getting to the Final Four last year, the Bruins ran into a buzzsaw named Paige Bueckers, who was determined to win a national championship at UConn after her previous two seasons were marred by knee injuries.

Now the Bruins are determined, with Betts, Rice and Gabriela Jaquez back for another go-round. The only difference, to go along with the experience and chemistry they’ve built with one another, is there is added talent joining them.

Like Gianna Kneepkens, who transferred in from Utah, and veteran Charlise Leger-Walker, who previously played at Washington State and was finally able to join the team after missing last season with an injury.

There’s also the addition of Sienna Betts, who joined the team in December and has been a menace for opponents ever since.

Without the younger Betts, the Bruins were beating teams by an average final of 83 to 59.1 while hitting 50% from the field, and were averaging 10.7 offensive rebounds per game.

Since she joined the team, the Bruins are outscoring teams 86.3 to 56 on 51.8% shooting and are averaging 12.7 offensive boards per outing.

As a result, the Bruins’ progressive improvement has seen guard play at both ends of the court take pressure off of Betts. Their footwork and physicality have helped minimize drives to the basket, and disrupted whatever opponents try. And when they do get through, all bets are off – or, on – as they must deal with the Betts sisters.

“We’re really an experienced veteran team, and we’ll be ready for whoever," Rice said.

Rice said the Bruins have stopped worrying about shots falling and have remained focused on dictating things on the defensive end while staying aggressive.

It’s the mentality they’ll need to have over the next few games, something that shouldn’t be a problem with so much at stake, and the memory of last year’s loss to UConn still lingering.

“We found another way to be 1-0, so we get another chance to go 1-0," Close said after Friday’s win.

Added Betts: “This is my last go at this, so I just really want it for my team. I’m going to bring whatever aggressive mentality I can.

“I think we learned a lot last year of not being happy with how far we get – we want to win the whole thing. That’s ideal, that’s what we want this year."

If there’s ever a team from Westwood poised to do just that, it’s this one.