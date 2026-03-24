Lauren Betts leaves her mark on Pauley Pavilion with career-high performance

LOS ANGELES -Lauren Betts had one last dance in Pauley Pavilion, and she made it count.

The senior center has been the talk of the program since she transferred in from Stanford ahead of the 2023-24 season and her time as a Bruin has been nothing short of transformational.

Under head coach Cori Close, Betts has risen to become a multi-time First Team All-American, Big Ten Player and Defensive Player of the Year and one of the most talked about players in the country.

But more than that, Close and the Bruins have stood by Betts as she underwent struggles with depression, struggles that she wrote about recently in the Players’ Tribune, and found healing within herself.

“This community, the minute that I transferred over here, I was just welcomed with open arms," Betts said. “The fans have been so supportive of me through my entire journey. Through my mental challenges. Through basketball and everything… Just to see all the people waiving at us at the end of the game was really special."

A big night for Betts and the Bruins

Those three years of glory, pain and healing all culminated in Monday night’s Second Round game between No. 1-seeded UCLA and No. 8-seeded Oklahoma State. It was the last game in Pauley Pavilion for Betts and five other seniors, and the winner advanced to the Sweet 16.

With all eyes on UCLA, Betts had the performance of her life. She set a career-high with 35 points while shooting 15-19 from the field. On top of that, she added nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block to lead the Bruins to a 87-68 win over the Cowgirls to move on.

“I’m just really, really happy that she got to go out with a bang in her last home game here," freshman forward Sienna Betts said. “And I’m happy for all the seniors. They’ve all had killer seasons."

Betts’ 35th point came on a layup with 1:02 left in the game courtesy of a pass by graduate guard Charlisse Leger-Walker. That pass, like so many others to Betts throughout the game, hit her high where only she could reach as she took over the paint and banked it in.

Lauren Betts walks off to a thunderous applause after scoring a career-high 35 points against Oklahoma State @SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/G59lm5hXOr — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) March 24, 2026

From there, Close subbed her out and she walked off the Nell and John Wooden Court for the very last time to a standing ovation.

“That’s really cool. I mean, I can’t deny it. That is really cool," Betts, who typically downplays her feats, said. “I feel like the points, they really don’t mean anything to me. I just really want to win games with this team."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

After the game, Close was overcome with emotion as she reflected on the time she shared with her seniors, including Betts, Leger-Walker, graduate forward Angela Dugalic, senior guard Gianna Kneepkens, senior guard Kiki Rice and senior forward Gabriela Jaquez, and with tears in her eyes, Close spoke fondly on who they’ve been to her not just as players, but as people.

“It’s a weird feeling right now… From a basketball perspective, that’s not where these tears come from," Close said. “It’s the way these seniors have affected our UCLA community. Class. Commitment. Loyalty. Selflessness. People are saying all the time, ‘Oh, we’ve lost the true student-athlete.’ No, we haven’t. These six had it."