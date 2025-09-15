2026 NBA Mock Draft: On3’s Way-Too-Early Projections
Danny Mogollon
Host · Writer
30) Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech
Position: Guard
Composite Ranking: 50
1) AJ Dybansta, BYU
Position: Forward
Composite Ranking: 1
2) Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Position: Guard
Composite Ranking: 2
3) Nate Ament, Tennessee
Position: Forward
Composite Ranking: 4
4) Cameron Boozer, Duke
Position: Forward
Composite Ranking: 3
5) Karim Lopez, Mexico
Position: Forward
6) Alijah Arenas, USC
Position: Forward
Composite Ranking: 7
7) Chris Cenac Jr., Houston
Position: Center
Composite Ranking: 6
8) Dash Daniels, Australia
Position: Guard
9) Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
Position: Forward
Composite Ranking: 5
10) Brayden Burries, Arizona
Position: Guard
Composite Ranking: 10
11) Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor
Position: Forward
Composite Ranking: 14
12) Nikolas Khamenia, Duke
Position: Forward
Composite Ranking: 19
13) Isiah Harwell, Houston
Position: Guard
Composite Ranking: 13
14) Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky
Position: Forward
2024-25 Stats: 24 GP, 52.5 FG%, 18.8 3P%, 47.9 FT%, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.6 BLK, 1.1 STL, 9.4 PTS
15) Karter Knox, Arkansas
Position: Forward
2024-25 Stats: 36 GP, 46.2 FG%, 35.0 3P%, 80.2 FT%, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 BLK, 0.6 STL, 8.3 PTS
16) Thomas Haugh, Florida
Position: Forward
2024-25 Stats: 40 GP, 48.5 FG%, 34.0 3P%, 79.4 FT%, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 BLK, 0.8 STL, 9.8 PTS
17) Dame Sarr, Duke
Position: Guard
Composite Ranking: 32
18) Alex Condon, Florida
Position: Forward
2024-25 Stats: 37 GP, 49.3 FG%, 32.8 3P%, 60.4 FT%, 7.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 BLK, 0.9 STL, 10.6 PTS
19) Moustapha Thiam, Cincinnati
Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 34 GP, 49.8 FG%, 29.1 3P%, 60.4 FT%, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 2.6 BLK, 0.5 STL, 10.4 PTS
20) Darius Acuff, Arkansas
Position: Guard
Composite Ranking: 11
21) Labaron Philon, Alabama
Position: Guard
2024-25 Stats: 37 GP, 45.2 FG%, 31.5 3P%, 76.7 FT%, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.3 BLK, 1.4 STL, 10.6 PTS
22) Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
Position: Guard
Composite Ranking: 12
23) Cayden Boozer, Duke
Position: Guard
Composite Ranking: 20
24) Braylon Mullins, UConn
Position: Guard
Composite Ranking: 15
25) Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Position: Forward
2024-25 Stats: 37 GP, 52.2 FG%, 35.7 3P%, 75.7 FT%, 11.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 STL, 17.7 PTS
26) Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville
Position: Guard
Composite Ranking: 8
27) Otega Oweh, Kentucky
Position: Guard
2024-25 Stats: 36 GP, 49.2 FG%, 35.5 3P%, 77.6 FT%, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 BLK, 1.6 STL, 16.2 PTS
28) Koa Peat, Arizona
Position: Forward
Composite Ranking: 9
29) Magoon Gwath, San Diego State
Position: Forward
2024-25 Stats: 26 GP, 50.6 FG%, 37.8 3P%, 63.0 FT%, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 2.6 BLK, 0.4 STL, 8.5 PTS
