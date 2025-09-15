Live NowLive
NCAAB · 3 hours ago

2026 NBA Mock Draft: On3’s Way-Too-Early Projections

Danny Mogollon

Host · Writer

  • 30) Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech

    Position: Guard

    Composite Ranking: 50

    Position: Guard
    Composite Ranking: 50

  • 2) Darryn Peterson, Kansas

    Position: Guard

    Composite Ranking: 2

  • 3) Nate Ament, Tennessee

    Position: Forward

    Composite Ranking: 4

  • 4) Cameron Boozer, Duke

    Position: Forward

    Composite Ranking: 3

  • 5) Karim Lopez, Mexico

    Position: Forward

  • 6) Alijah Arenas, USC

    Position: Forward

    Composite Ranking: 7

  • 7) Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

    Position: Center

    Composite Ranking: 6

  • 8) Dash Daniels, Australia

    Position: Guard

  • 9) Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

    Position: Forward

    Composite Ranking: 5

  • 10) Brayden Burries, Arizona

    Position: Guard

    Composite Ranking: 10

  • 11) Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

    Position: Forward

    Composite Ranking: 14

  • 12) Nikolas Khamenia, Duke

    Position: Forward

    Composite Ranking: 19

  • 13) Isiah Harwell, Houston

    Position: Guard

    Composite Ranking: 13

  • 14) Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

    Position: Forward

    2024-25 Stats: 24 GP, 52.5 FG%, 18.8 3P%, 47.9 FT%, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.6 BLK, 1.1 STL, 9.4 PTS

  • 15) Karter Knox, Arkansas

    Position: Forward

    2024-25 Stats: 36 GP, 46.2 FG%, 35.0 3P%, 80.2 FT%, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 BLK, 0.6 STL, 8.3 PTS

  • 16) Thomas Haugh, Florida

    Position: Forward

    2024-25 Stats: 40 GP, 48.5 FG%, 34.0 3P%, 79.4 FT%, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 BLK, 0.8 STL, 9.8 PTS

  • 17) Dame Sarr, Duke

    Position: Guard

    Composite Ranking: 32

  • 18) Alex Condon, Florida

    Position: Forward

    2024-25 Stats: 37 GP, 49.3 FG%, 32.8 3P%, 60.4 FT%, 7.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 BLK, 0.9 STL, 10.6 PTS

  • 19) Moustapha Thiam, Cincinnati

    Position: Center

    2024-25 Stats: 34 GP, 49.8 FG%, 29.1 3P%, 60.4 FT%, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 2.6 BLK, 0.5 STL, 10.4 PTS

  • 20) Darius Acuff, Arkansas

    Position: Guard

    Composite Ranking: 11

  • 21) Labaron Philon, Alabama

    Position: Guard

    2024-25 Stats: 37 GP, 45.2 FG%, 31.5 3P%, 76.7 FT%, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.3 BLK, 1.4 STL, 10.6 PTS

  • 22) Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

    Position: Guard

    Composite Ranking: 12

  • 23) Cayden Boozer, Duke

    Position: Guard

    Composite Ranking: 20

  • 24) Braylon Mullins, UConn

    Position: Guard

    Composite Ranking: 15

  • 25) Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

    Position: Forward

    2024-25 Stats: 37 GP, 52.2 FG%, 35.7 3P%, 75.7 FT%, 11.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 STL, 17.7 PTS

  • 26) Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

    Position: Guard

    Composite Ranking: 8

  • 27) Otega Oweh, Kentucky

    Position: Guard

    2024-25 Stats: 36 GP, 49.2 FG%, 35.5 3P%, 77.6 FT%, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 BLK, 1.6 STL, 16.2 PTS

  • 28) Koa Peat, Arizona

    Position: Forward

    Composite Ranking: 9

  • 29) Magoon Gwath, San Diego State

    Position: Forward

    2024-25 Stats: 26 GP, 50.6 FG%, 37.8 3P%, 63.0 FT%, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 2.6 BLK, 0.4 STL, 8.5 PTS

  • 30) Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech

    Position: Guard

    Composite Ranking: 50

