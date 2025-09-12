NIL Top 100 Overall Rankings: Nico Iamaleava Coming Up
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
100. Kaytron Allen
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Penn State Nittany Lions
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 31,900
1. Arch Manning
2025 NIL Valuation: $6.6 million
Program: Texas
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 512,400
2. Carson Beck
2025 NIL Valuation: $4.3 million
Program: Miami Hurricanes
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 167,000
3. Jeremiah Smith
2025 NIL Valuation: $4.2 million
Program: Ohio State Buckeyes
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 875,000
4. AJ Dybantsa
2025 NIL Valuation: $4.1 million
Program: BYU Commit
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 834,900
5. Garrett Nussmeier
2025 NIL Valuation: $3.8 million
Program: LSU Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 349,300
6. LaNorris Sellers
2025 NIL Valuation: $3.7 million
Program: South Carolina Gamecocks
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 74,400
7. DJ Lagway
2025 NIL Valuation: $3.7 million
Program: Florida Gators
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 158,800
8. Cade Klubnik
2025 NIL Valuation: $3.4 million
Program: Clemson Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 143,000
9. Drew Allar
2025 NIL Valuation: $3.1 million
Program: Penn State Nittany Lions
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 148,600
10. Sam Leavitt
2025 NIL Valuation: $3.1 million
Program: Arizona State Sun Devils
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 38,500
11. Bryce Underwood
2025 NIL Valuation: $3 million
Program: Michigan Wolverines
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 313,000
12. JT Toppin
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.8 million
Program: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 18,400
13. Darian Mensah
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.8 million
Program: Duke Blue Devils
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 29,600
14. John Mateer
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.7 million
Program: Oklahoma Sooners
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 45,500
15. Ryan Williams
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.7 million
Program: Alabama Crimson Tide
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 1,226,o00
16. Josh Hoover
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.4 million
Program: TCU Horned Frogs
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 12,979
17. Caleb Downs
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.4 million
Program: Ohio State Buckeyes
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 301,000
18. CJ Bailey
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.3 million
Program: NC State Wolfpack
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers:43,500
19. Dylan Raiola
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.3 million
Program: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 201,000
20. Yaxel Lendeborg
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.3 million
Program: Michigan Wolverines
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 46,100
21. Taylen Green
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.1 million
Program: Arkansas Razorbacks
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 47,500
22. Boogie Fland
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.1 Million
Program: Florida Gators
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 88,000
23. Donovan Dent
2025 NIL Valuation: $2 million
Program: UCLA Bruins
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 34,400
24. Nico Iamaleava
2025 NIL Valuation: $2 million
Program: UCLA Bruins
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 390,000
25. Jackson Arnold
2025 NIL Valuation: $2 million
Program: Auburn Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 94,000
26. Jayden Quaintance
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 million
Program: Kentucky Wildcats
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 6,230
27. Jackson Cantwell
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 Million
Program: Miami Hurricanes
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 14,900
28. Braden Smith
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 million
Program: Purdue Boilermakers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
29. Nick Singleton
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.8 million
Program: Penn State Nittany Lions
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 71,700
30. Jared Curtis
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.8 million
Program: Georgia Bulldogs
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 26,600
31. Dylan Stewart
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.8 million
Program: South Carolina Gamecocks
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 38,700
32. Moustapha Thiam
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.8 million
Program: Cincinnati Bearcats
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 933
33. Cam Coleman
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.8 million
Program: Auburn Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 65,100
34. Oscar Cluff
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million
Program: Purdue Boilermakers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 992
35. PJ Haggerty
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million
Program: Kansas State Wildcats
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 6,085
36. Xavier Chaplin
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million
Program: Auburn Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 3,135
37. Tyran Stokes
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million
Program: Notre Dame High School
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 151,700
38. Bryce Hopkins
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million
Program: St John's Red Storm
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 34,100
39. Jeremiyah Love
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million
Program: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 90,700
40. Fernando Mendoza
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million
Program: Indiana Hoosiers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 18,600
41. Owen Freeman
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million
Program: Creighton Bluejays
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 25,000
42. Malik Reneau
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million
Program: Miami Hurricanes
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 24,700
43. Ryan Wingo
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million
Program: Texas Longhorns
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 39,600
44. Colin Simmons
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million
Program: Texas Longhorns
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 191,000
45. Diego Pavia
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million
Program: Vanderbilt Commodores
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 83,838
46. Ian Jackson
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million
Program: St. John's Red Storm
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 182,500
47. Josh Dix
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million
Program: Creighton Bluejays
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 9,000
48. Henri Veesaar
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million
Program: North Carolina Tar Heels
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 4,800
49. Cameron Boozer
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million
Program: Duke Blue Devils
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 133,154
50. Bennett Stirtz
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Iowa Hawkeyes
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 11,000
51. Flau'Jae Johnson
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 million
Program: LSU Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 3.729 million
52. Darryn Peterson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Kansas Jayhawks
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 26,500
53. Brandon McCoy
2025 NIL Valuation: N/
Team: St. John Bosco HS
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 26,412
54. Peter Woods
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Clemson Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 36,900
55. Ja'Kobi Gillespie
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Tennessee Volunteers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 12,908
56. Darrion Williams
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: NC State Wolfpack
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 20,000
57. Reed Bailey
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Indiana Hoosiers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 3,304
58. Ian Schieffelin
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: N/A
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 18,900
59. Alvaro Folgueiras
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Iowa Hawkeyes
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 4,367
60. Jordan Smith Jr.
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: N/A
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 7,120
61. Rob Wright
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: BYU Cougars
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 30,703
62. Jayden Maiava
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: USC Trojans
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 4,400
63. Sawyer Robertson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Baylor Bears
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 15,700
63. Mark Bowman
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: USC Trojans
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 6,100
64. Adrian Wooley
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Louisville Cardinals
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 8,200
65. Eric Singleton Jr.
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Auburn Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 26,600
66. Michael Rataj
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Baylor Bears
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 2,600
67. Caleb Holt
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Prolific Prep HS
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 3,600
68. KeShawn Murphy
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Auburn Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 7,689
69. Nate Ament
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Tennessee Volunteers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 14,300
70. Bryce James
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Arizona Wildcats
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 3.42 million
71. Jordan Seaton
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Colorado Buffaloes
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 79,930
72. Keelon Russell
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Alabama Crimson Tide
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 60,300
73. Keyshawn Hall
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Auburn Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 60,300
74. Jalon Daniels
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Kansas Jayhawks
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 118,00
75. Jonah Coleman
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Washington Huskies
Collegiate Sport: Football
76. Morez Johnson Jr.
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Michigan Wolverines
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 23,000
77. Rocco Becht
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Iowa State Cyclones
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 26,900
78. Zvonimir Ivisic
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Illinois Fighting Illini
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 36,600
79. Luke Altmyer
2025 NIL Valuation: N/
Program: Illinois Fighting Illini
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 38,872
80. Caleb Wilson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/
Program: North Carolina Tar Heels
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 21,300
81. Zachariah Branch
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Georgia Bulldogs
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 298,300
82. Dylan Mingo
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Long Island Lutheran H.S.
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 5,937
83. Ryan Conwell
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Louisville Cardinals
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 1,833
84. Damon Wilson II
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Program: Missouri Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 23,700
85. Aday Mara
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Michigan Wolverines
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 0
86. Spencer Fano
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Utah Utes
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 9,700
88. Chris Cenac Jr.
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Houston Cougars
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 14,100
89. Nick Davidson
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Clemson Tigers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 3,800
91. Tucker DeVries
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Indiana Hoosiers
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 22,900
92. Mikel Brown Jr.
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Louisville Cardinals
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 50,300
93. Anthony Thompson
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Western Reserve Academy HS
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 2,069
94. Dani Dennis-Sutton
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Penn State Nittany Lions
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 24,600
95. Isaac McKneely
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Louisville Cardinals
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 28,200
96. Kevin Concepcion
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Texas A&M Aggies
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 48,300
97. Hansel Enmanuel
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Austin Peay Governors
Collegiate Sport: Basketball
Social Media Followers: 4.4 million
98. Kai Trump
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Miami Hurricanes
Collegiate Sport: Golf
Social Media Followers: 5.42 million
99. Felix Ojo
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 3,600
100. Kaytron Allen
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million
Program: Penn State Nittany Lions
Collegiate Sport: Football
Social Media Followers: 31,900
