2026 NCAA Tournament: Best Bets for Every Friday Afternoon March Madness Game

We’ve got a loaded Friday afternoon slate in the NCAA Tournament, featuring a full lineup of March Madness matchups to keep the action rolling! Check it out as we prepare you for an exciting day of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

#10 Santa Clara vs. #7 Kentucky

The Wildcats have been far too volatile all season long to back as favorites against any competent basketball team. Despite the typical narrative for non-power conference programs, Santa Clara has the size to compete with Kentucky here, ranking 33rd nationally in average height. Bukky Oboye and Jake Ensminger are two of the most productive big men in the country and could give this questionable Kentucky frontcourt some problems throughout this matchup. Take the plus-money on the Broncos here.

The Pick: Santa Clara ML (+130)

#12 Akron vs. #5 Texas Tech

It’s simply too intriguing a spot here not to take a shot on the underdog. Tavari Johnson and Shammah Scott provide Akron with one of the premier mid-major backcourts in the country, and the absence of JT Toppin is a massive problem for Texas Tech. While you aren’t getting an amazing price on the Zips, they feel far too lively not to get involved with in this spot. Throw a half unit on Akron to find a way to pull off the upset in this one.

The Pick: Akron ML (+270)

#16 LIU vs. #1 Arizona

Despite being more than 30 points apart on the point spread, these teams do have one thing in common: They do not embrace the three-point line. Both teams rank inside the bottom ten nationally in three-point attempt rate, focusing mainly on the paint for their offensive production. Both teams also boast the best defenses in their respective conferences, so we could see enough stops combined with a lack of three-pointers, pointing us toward an under in this spot.

The Pick: Under 150.5 (-105)

#14 Wright State vs. #3 Virginia

This feels like it could be a good old-fashioned whooping from Virginia and its paint dominance on both ends of the floor. Johann Grunloh and Ugonna Onyenso will have a field day around the rim here, both blocking shots and snatching offensive rebounds off of missed shots. Wright State has a fun group that can catch fire at any time on the offensive end, but this feels like a tough matchup for the Raiders. Lay it with the Cavaliers on Friday.

The Pick: Virginia -17.5 (-120)

#15 Tennessee State vs. #2 Iowa State

The only time Tennessee State saw a defense remotely close to resembling Iowa State’s dominant unit, they put up just 60 points against Tennessee. They will find little offensive success against the Cyclones’ system and length, especially given their reliance on inside scoring. Iowa State has not flirted with disaster in each of the past two years as a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they are a safe bet to take care of business here as well.

The Pick: Tennessee State TT u61.5 (-112)

#13 Hofstra vs. #4 Alabama

The moneyline is a bit too steep to give out, so we’ll take the points with Hofstra. The loss of Aden Holloway due to his recent arrest is a massive blow to the Alabama backcourt, and it’s just enough to convince us to back the Pride. The backcourt duo of Cruz Davis and Preston Edmead has willed this team to wins in 11 of its previous 12 games, and to the program’s first NCAA Tournament game since 2001. Head coach Speedy Claxton will have his guys ready to go for this one.

The Pick: Hofstra +11.5 (-105)

#9 Utah State vs. #8 Villanova

Utah State looked a little shaky to close out the regular season, but put any concerns to bed by running through the Mountain West Tournament and claiming the league’s automatic bid. Villanova did just enough to make the field, but couldn’t keep pace with the big-time opponents they faced throughout the season. A blowout loss to Michigan in the non-conference, a combined 0-4 record against UConn and St. John’s, and a first-round exit to Georgetown in the Big East Tournament is a questionable resumé in big spots like this one.

The Pick: Utah State -1.5 (-110)

#11 Miami Ohio vs. #6 Tennessee

Sorry, but the fun ends here. SMU was barely deserving to be a part of the field, and they were an uninspiring bunch without BJ Edwards in the First Four. Tennessee is a massive step up for the RedHawks, who haven’t faced a team remotely close to their caliber all year. Back the Vols to cover the spread, and don’t be afraid to sprinkle on some plus-money alternate spreads as well.

The Pick: Tennessee -10.5 (-120)