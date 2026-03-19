March Madness: Top 10 NCAA Tournament Upset Predictions Today

2. #10 Santa Clara over #7 Kentucky
The knee-jerk concern when you see a matchup between a mid-major like Santa Clara and a blue blood like Kentucky is the Wildcats' size advantage. That isn't exactly the case here, as the Broncos rank 33rd nationally in height and have plenty of size to match Kentucky's. They have also shown the ability to play with notable programs throughout the year, earning wins over McNeese, Xavier, Nevada, and Minnesota in non-conference play. The Wildcats have been wildly inconsistent this year, and Santa Clara could take advantage and knock them out early.
March Madness Betting Odds
- Kentucky -3.5 (-102)
- Kentucky -156
- Santa Clara +130