Ranking the Top 50 College Basketball Coaches Right Now | Sweet 16 Edition

50. Richard Pitino

Richard Pitino knew his coaching style had to change a bit after his failed stint at Minnesota. He relied on tempo and defense during his time at New Mexico, and it led to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances, including a win in 2025. It was enough to pique the interest of Xavier following Sean Miller's departure, and now Pitino gets his chance at the power conference level yet again. Not much was expected of the Musketeers in their opening season, but he set some groundwork for a lengthy stay in Cincinnati going forward.

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