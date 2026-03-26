Ranking the Top 50 College Basketball Coaches Right Now | Sweet 16 Edition

With the Sweet 16 tipping off tonight, we have updated our college basketball top 50 coaches rankings. From the legend Rick Pitino to his son Richard Pitino, who are the top 50 coaches in college basketball right now?
Not surprisingly, all 16 Sweet 16 coaches have cracked the list. See how they all rank, as well as the exciting coaching matchups we're about to enjoy!
Thursday Night Sweet 16 (Mar. 26)
Game 1 | 7:10 PM ET | CBS
Sean Miller (Texas) vs. Matt Painter (Purdue)
Game 2 | 7:35 PM ET | TBS/truTV
Ben McCollum (Iowa) vs. Fred Hoiberg (Nebraska)
Game 3 | 9:45 PM ET | CBS
John Calipari (Arkansas) vs. Tommy Lloyd (Arizona)
Game 4 | 10:05 PM ET | TBS/truTV
Kelvin Sampson (Houston) vs. Brad Underwood (Illinois)
Friday Night Sweet 16 (Mar. 27)
Game 1 | 7:10 PM ET | CBS
Rick Pitino (St. John's) vs. Jon Scheyer (Duke)
Game 2 | 7:35 PM ET | TBS/truTV
Dusty May (Michigan) vs. Nate Oats (Alabama)
Game 3 | 9:45 PM ET | CBS
Dan Hurley (UConn) vs. Tom Izzo (Michigan State)
Game 4 | 10:05 PM ET | TBS/truTV
Rick Barnes (Tennessee) vs. T.J. Otzelberger (Iowa State)