Recovery and mentality: How a reset fueled UCLA before NCAA tournament play

Mick Cronin is crossing restaurants off his list.

UCLA’s coach tried a cheesesteak from Dalessandro’s before Thursday’s open practice at Xfinity Mobile Arena — he said it was excellent. He’s planning a visit to Joe’s Steaks + Soda Shop in Fishtown next.

“I had a talk with my dog … we both got to get in shape,” Cronin said. “[But] definitely no concerns. When in Philly, [if] you don’t eat cheesesteak, you shouldn’t show up.”

Why were cheesesteaks on the mind before the No. 7-seeded Bruins’ NCAA tournament opener against No. 10-seeded UCF on Friday? Because Cronin’s team has already done the prep.

Mick Cronin opened his pre-NCAA tournament presser with a list of cheesesteaks he's tried/planning to try while in Philadelphia: "[I] tried Dalessandro's today — it was excellent. Going for Joe's Fishtown next."@SportingTrib — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) March 19, 2026

The Bruins worked out at nearby Drexel before Thursday’s 40-minute practice on the March Madness-branded hardwood that looked, for all intents and purposes, for show. Players spent most of it in spot-up shooting drills at half speed. Three shooting lines hugged the perimeter with adjacent ball screeners and passers.

The exercises were far from strenuous — they weren’t meant to be. Cronin said UCLA, slotted in the bracket’s East region, doesn’t plan on coming back to Westwood for a while. Managing rest, recovery and mentality while cutting down on overexertion could help make that a reality.

“The hay’s in the barn for us,” he told The Sporting Tribune at Thursday’s media availability. “The more experience you get with this, you realize you have to have your guys ready to play on game night, and they only have so many games left in them. I don’t know if they have any hard practices left in them.”

UCLA tied Purdue’s 62-point total with just under four minutes left in last Saturday’s Big Ten tournament semifinal loss. The Bruins had already lost leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau to a knee injury in Friday’s quarterfinals. Then star guard Donovan Dent suffered a calf injury before halftime against the Boilermakers.

With 3:41 on the clock at Chicago’s United Center, one thought crossed Cronin’s mind. What if they won?

Bruins take the court for open practice. Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau are moving well — both expected to return from injury tomorrow vs UCF.@SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/HURnLxJpRp — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) March 19, 2026

“Guys played their hearts out and I was coaching with all I had,” he said. “But in the back of your mind, you’re thinking, ‘Do we need to play again?’ … The way it was going, it was, ‘Who’s going to go down Sunday?’”

Avoiding Sunday’s Big Ten championship game likely aided the Bruins’ recovery process. Before Sunday’s NCAA tournament selection show, Purdue coach Matt Painter told Cronin that, logistically, it made sense for the Bruins to play their first-round game Friday — which would evade an earlier Thursday tip time.

He was right. The extra 24 hours allowed for a more relaxed prep timeline.

UCLA Bruins Guard Skyy Clark (55) looking to score during an NCAA basketball game against Lehigh, Friday November 15th, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

According to Cronin, the Bruins needed a Friday slot “big time.” Senior guard Skyy Clark said the team was planning to view their NCAA tournament draw together Sunday, but returned from Chicago at a “weird time” and chose to forgo the watch party.

It marked the first time Cronin hadn’t been with his team for Selection Sunday. He instead encouraged his players to rest and reset.

“I told them, ‘Don’t even think about basketball … get out of here, go enjoy the sun,’” he said.

Let the Madness begin. On-site in Philadelphia covering UCLA hoops this weekend for @ArashMarkazi’s @SportingTrib. Follow along for NCAA tournament coverage on all things Bruins! pic.twitter.com/H6et2UwpSe — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) March 19, 2026

Clark chilled by the pool. Dent watched film on UCF and rehabbed — he called the reset “very helpful” to get back to 100 percent.

Cronin knows preserving usage and energy at this stage of the season is invaluable. The Bruins’ coach set the blueprint in November. Now it’s up to his recharged team to execute.

“If you have to build habits by over-practicing on March 18, you haven’t done your job all year,” he said. “So better be ready to play on game night.”