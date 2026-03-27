Wooden Award Flashback: Zach Edey cements his legacy as one of the greatest college big men ever

The John R. Wooden Award will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary this season. Leading up to the award ceremony on April 10, 2026, The Sporting Tribune in partnership with the Wooden Award and the Los Angeles Athletic Club will highlight past winners of the Wooden Award and the Legends of Coaching Award.

Before he moved into the NBA ranks, Zach Edey cemented his legacy in college basketball.

Edey, who starred at Purdue from 2020-2024, is widely viewed as one of the most dominant players in the modern era because of how rare and impactful his accomplishments were at the NCAA level.

There was no denying why his legacy matters to the history of college basketball.

Edey – who won back-to-back National Player of the Year awards, including the Naismith and Wooden – became one of the few players in history to do so, and the first since Ralph Sampson in the early 1980s.

In 2023 and 2024, he swept the major national awards, including AP, NABC, Sporting News and Oscar Robertson honors.

His seasons were statistically historic, as he led the country in scoring, rebounding and field-goal percentage as a senior, something no player had done since 1989.

Edey was one of only a handful of players in NCAA history to reach 2,500-plus points and 1,300-plus rebounds during his college career at Purdue.

The 7-foot-3 Toronto native posted massive stat lines year after year, including historic streaks of double-figure scoring, rebounding and high efficiency.

Edey’s statistical achievements put him in rare company with all-time greats who dominated multiple categories, such as Oscar Robertson and Bill Walton.

Purdue reached heights not seen in decades, including a Final Four and the NCAA Championship game, largely because of his performance.

Edey helped lead Purdue to its first Final Four since 1980 and the school’s first national championship game appearance since 1969, giving the program renewed national prominence

And Edey wasn’t just a great Purdue player, as he’s often discussed nationally among the best college big men of his era, because of how he controlled games.

His combination of height, skill, and production made him uniquely effective and a frequent topic of college basketball discussion.

Experts and fans often point to his consistency, work ethic, and ability to translate dominance over multiple seasons, rather than just one breakout year, as a big part of his legacy.

Winning multiple national player of the year awards over multiple seasons sets him apart from nearly all other college stars.

There’s simply no denying that Edey’s college legacy is defined by dominance, historic efficiency, award-swept seasons, and record-setting production, making him one of the most consequential players in recent NCAA basketball history.