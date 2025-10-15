10 Bold Predictions for Week 8 of College Football

10. BYU Suffers 1st Loss of Season

I thought BYU’s first loss of the season was coming last Saturday in Tucson, but the Cougars escaped with an overtime victory. BYU gave up five yards per carry to the Arizona Wildcats, and they now have to take on rival Utah and its physical ground attack. The Utes will confuse freshman Bear Bachmeier and win the battle in the trenches, and BYU will fall from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Week 8: Utah (-3.5) at BYU

