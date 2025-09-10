10 Fearless Week 3 College Football Takes to Shake Things Up

10. Vanderbilt Shocks South Carolina

It's extremely rare to have a similar opponent data point after only two weeks of the college football season. However, we have it with this game as both Vanderbilt and South Carolina have played Virginia Tech. South Carolina is the more talented team, but I refuse to doubt that Diego Pavia and the Gamecocks are a work in progress. Give me the Commodores to win outright in Columbia.

Week 3: Vanderbilt at South Carolina (-6.5)

