10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 6

10. Texas Tech (-11.5) at Houston - 7:00 on ESPN

Willie Fritz is an outstanding coach, and the Houston Cougars have shown significant improvement from his first season to his second in charge of the program. The Cougars have wins over Rice, Colorado, Oregon State, and Stephen F. Austin, and they return home to take on the red-hot Red Raiders of Texas Tech. Houston is only giving up 13.3 points per game, and Conner Weigman has looked excellent as a dual-threat quarterback, raising the ceiling on offense for the Cougars. Texas Tech is the better team, but it's dangerous to take on a Fritz squad that has confidence.

