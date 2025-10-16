10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 8

10. Florida State at Stanford (+18.5)

This one is a long shot, with the Stanford Cardinal listed as 18.5-point underdogs and sitting at just 2-4 on the campaign, having already surrendered 102 points in conference games. That said, why would anyone trust Florida State right now? The Seminoles have lost a shocking eight straight ACC games and are 1-10 against ACC foes since suing the league in 2024. Mike Norvell has shown no ability to get his team locked in after a loss, and their College Football Playoff hopes are now completely dashed, so what kind of buy-in will he have from his players as they travel cross-country to play the woeful Cardinal?

