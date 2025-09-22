Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on AP Poll

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 18. On the Bubble: Memphis Tigers

    AP Rank: Unranked

  • 2 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    AP Rank: 2

  • 3 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions 

    AP Rank: 3

  • 4 Seed: LSU Tigers (SEC Champ)

    AP Rank: 4

  • 5 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

    AP Rank: 5

  • 6 Seed: Oregon Ducks 

    AP Rank: 6

  • 7 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners

    AP Rank: 7

  • 8 Seed: Florida State Seminoles

    AP Rank: 8

  • 9 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies

    AP Rank: 9

  • 10 Seed: Texas Longhorns

    AP Rank: 10

  • 11 Seed: Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12 Champ)

    AP Rank: 14

  • 12 Seed: South Florida Bulls (American Champ)

    AP Rank: Unranked

  • 13. Projected First Round Byes

    Projected First Round Byes:

    No. 1 Ohio State
    No. 2 Miami
    No. 3 Penn State
    No. 4 LSU

  • 14. Projected First Round Matchups

    No. 12 South Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia
    No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Oregon
    No. 10 Texas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma
    No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Florida State

  • 15. On the Bubble: Indiana Hoosiers

    AP Rank: 11

  • 16. On the Bubble: Texas Tech Red Raiders

    AP Rank: 12

  • 17. On the Bubble: Ole Miss Rebels

    AP Rank: 13

