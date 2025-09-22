12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on AP Poll
John Canady
Host · Writer
18. On the Bubble: Memphis Tigers
AP Rank: Unranked
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
AP Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
AP Rank: 2
3 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions
AP Rank: 3
4 Seed: LSU Tigers (SEC Champ)
AP Rank: 4
5 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
AP Rank: 5
6 Seed: Oregon Ducks
AP Rank: 6
7 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners
AP Rank: 7
8 Seed: Florida State Seminoles
AP Rank: 8
9 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies
AP Rank: 9
10 Seed: Texas Longhorns
AP Rank: 10
11 Seed: Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12 Champ)
AP Rank: 14
12 Seed: South Florida Bulls (American Champ)
AP Rank: Unranked
13. Projected First Round Byes
Projected First Round Byes:
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Miami
No. 3 Penn State
No. 4 LSU
14. Projected First Round Matchups
No. 12 South Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia
No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Oregon
No. 10 Texas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma
No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Florida State
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
15. On the Bubble: Indiana Hoosiers
AP Rank: 11
16. On the Bubble: Texas Tech Red Raiders
AP Rank: 12
17. On the Bubble: Ole Miss Rebels
AP Rank: 13
18. On the Bubble: Memphis Tigers
AP Rank: Unranked
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
AP Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Danny Mogollon
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff