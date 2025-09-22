AP Poll Week 5 Update: Miami (FL) Overtakes Penn State, One of 11 Risers
Grant White
Host · Writer
Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Trend +2
Previous Rank: 24
Current Rank: 22
Miami (FL) Hurricanes | Trend +2
Previous Rank: 4
Current Rank: 2
Oklahoma Sooners | Trend +4
Previous Rank: 11
Current Rank: 7
Texas A&M Aggies | Trend +1
Previous Rank: 10
Current Rank: 9
Indiana Hoosiers | Trend +8
Previous Rank: 19
Current Rank: 11
Texas Tech Red Raiders | Trend +5
Previous Rank: 17
Current Rank: 12
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | Trend +2
Previous Rank: 18
Current Rank: 16
Vanderbilt Commodores | Trend +2
Previous Rank: 20
Current Rank: 18
Michigan Wolverines | Trend +2
Previous Rank: 21
Current Rank: 19
Missouri Tigers | Trend +3
Previous Rank: 23
Current Rank: 20
USC Trojans | Trend +4
Previous Rank: 25
Current Rank: 21
