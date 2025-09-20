Does Ohio State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Buckeyes’ Next Game

The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the Ohio State Buckeyes’ schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.

Does Ohio State Play Today?

No, the Ohio State Buckeyes do not play today in Week 4 of the college football season. Ohio State gets its bye a week after dominating the Ohio Bobcats to improve to 3-0 this season.

The Buckeyes hit the road to meet the Washington Huskies in Week 5.

Ohio State sports the shortest odds to win the Big Ten at +200, and the Buckeyes also have the shortest odds to win this season’s National Championship at +550.

What does the rest of the Buckeyes’ schedule look like this season? Find out below.

Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 College Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 Ohio State 14, Texas 7 Sept. 6 Ohio State 56, Grambling 0 Sept. 13 Ohio State 37, Ohio 9 Sept. 20 Bye Sept. 27 at Washington Oct. 4 vs Minnesota Oct. 11 at No. 9 Illinois Oct. 18 at Wisconsin Oct. 25 Bye Nov. 1 vs No. 2 Penn State Nov. 8 @ Purdue Nov. 15 at UCLA Nov. 22 vs Rutgers Nov. 29 at No. 21 Michigan

