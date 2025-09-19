12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s Playoff Predictor
John Canady
Host · Writer
18. On the Bubble: Tulane Green Wave
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 19%
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 77%
2 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Champ)
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 77%
3 Seed: Oregon Ducks
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 77%
4 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 60%
5 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 58%
6 Seed: USC Trojans
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 56%
7 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 50%
8 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 47%
9 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 47%
10 Seed: Texas Longhorns
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 43%
11 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 28%
12 Seed: Utah Utes (Big 12 Champ)
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 28%
13. Projected First Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Georgia
No. 3 Oregon
No. 4 Ole Miss
14. Projected First Round Matchups
No. 12 Utah vs. No. 5 Miami
No. 11 Memphis vs. No. 6 USC
No. 10 Texas vs. No. 7 Alabama
No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Penn State
15. On the Bubble: Oklahoma Sooners
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 43%
16. On the Bubble: Missouri Tigers
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 37%
17. On the Bubble: LSU Tigers
ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 33%
