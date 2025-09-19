Live NowLive
NCAAF · 6 hours ago

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s Playoff Predictor

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 18. On the Bubble: Tulane Green Wave

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 19%

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Champ)

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 77%

  • 3 Seed: Oregon Ducks

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 77%

  • 4 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 60%

  • 5 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 58%

  • 6 Seed: USC Trojans

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 56%

  • 7 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 50%

  • 8 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 47%

  • 9 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 47%

  • 10 Seed: Texas Longhorns

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 43%

  • 11 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 28%

  • 12 Seed: Utah Utes (Big 12 Champ)

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 28%

  • 13. Projected First Round Byes

    Projected First Round Byes:

    No. 1 Ohio State
    No. 2 Georgia
    No. 3 Oregon
    No. 4 Ole Miss

  • 14. Projected First Round Matchups

    Projected First Round Matchups:

    No. 12 Utah vs. No. 5 Miami
    No. 11 Memphis vs. No. 6 USC
    No. 10 Texas vs. No. 7 Alabama
    No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Penn State

  • 15. On the Bubble: Oklahoma Sooners

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 43%

  • 16. On the Bubble: Missouri Tigers

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 37%

  • 17. On the Bubble: LSU Tigers

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 33%

  • 18. On the Bubble: Tulane Green Wave

    ESPN Chance to Make CFP: 19%

