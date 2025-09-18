ESPN’s Updated Big Ten College Football Power Rankings Right Now
John Canady
Host · Writer
18) UCLA Bruins
Record: 0-3 | FPI: -7.3
1) Oregon Ducks
Record: 3-0 | FPI: 24.2
2) Ohio State Buckeyes
Record: 3-0 | FPI: 22.3
3) USC Trojans
Record: 3-0 | FPI: 20.6
4) Penn State Nittany Lions
Record: 3-0 | FPI: 19.4
5) Michigan Wolverines
Record: 2-1 | FPI: 17.1
6) Indiana Hoosiers
Record: 3-0 | FPI: 15.6
7) Nebraska Cornhuskers
Record: 3-0 | FPI: 14.7
8) Illinois Fighting Illini
Record: 3-0 | FPI: 13.5
9) Washington Huskies
Record: 2-0 | FPI: 9.9
10) Iowa Hawkeyes
Record: 2-1 | FPI: 7.1
11) Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Record: 3-0 | FPI: 6.6
12) Wisconsin Badgers
Record: 2-1 | FPI: 6.3
13) Minnesota Golden Gophers
Record: 2-1 | FPI: 3.3
14) Maryland Terrapins
Record: 3-0 | FPI: 2.4
15) Michigan State Spartans
Record: 3-0 | FPI: 0.3
16) Northwestern Wildcats
Record: 1-2 | FPI: -2.2
17) Purdue Boilermakers
Record: 2-1 | FPI: -2.5
