College Football Week 4: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game

‌



Entering Week 4 of the college football season, things are just starting to heat up in the SEC Conference. With multiple teams still in the race atop the conference, each game matters moving forward. Looking ahead to a loaded slate of games set for the weekend, here’s a look at our predictions for how each SEC showdown will unfold.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1) Arkansas (-7.5) at Memphis

Noon ET | ABC

Looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Ole Miss, Arkansas will have its hands full against a Memphis team that is quietly turning heads. The Tigers will be looking to knock off the Razorbacks and inch closer to representing the American Conference in the College Football Playoffs. Still, even with the home-field advantage, I like the odds that Sam Pittman’s squad steals a win on the road.

Prediction: Arkansas 34, Memphis 20

2) UAB at No. 15 Tennessee (-39.5)

12:45 PM ET | SECN

Tennessee is coming fresh off a heartbreaking loss to Georgia at home in Week 3, and with the Vols looking to make a statement, expect it to come at the expense of a UAB team that is just in the way. Josh Heupel’s squad is far too talented for the Blazers to keep this game close, and for that, I’ll take Tennessee to cover the spread.

Prediction: Tennessee 56, UAB 3

3) No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma (-6.5)

3:30 PM ET | ABC

Auburn and Oklahoma are both teams with not only playoff aspirations, but a conference championship in mind. Hugh Freeze finally has a team that can compete, and Brent Venables finally has a quarterback he can work with after a nightmare season this past year. Both teams have an argument to come out of this matchup on top, but with the Sooners’ well-rounded play over the course of the last few weeks, I’ll ride with the home team on this one.

Prediction: Oklahoma 31, Auburn 23

4) Tulane at No. 13 Ole Miss (-11.5)

3:30 PM ET | ESPN

Tulane is another Group of Five team with postseason aspirations as the season continues to unfold. The Green Wave have a massive opportunity in front of them if they can knock off a ranked Ole Miss team. However, there’s no way that I can envision a Lane Kiffin-led squad falling to an unranked G5 school, at least not this early in the season. That said, give me the Rebels to win by double digits.

Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Tulane 17

5) NIU at Mississippi State (-21.5)

4:15 PM ET | SECN

Mississippi State is turning heads this season. If their win over ranked Arizona State wasn’t enough to be optimistic about the Bulldogs’ play, perhaps the fact that they’re absolutely dominating teams they typically would have struggled with last year. Against NIU, I expect the Bulldogs to remain undefeated and start 4-0 for the first time since 2014.

Prediction: Mississippi State 45, NIU 10

6) South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri (-11.5)

7:00 PM ET | ESPN

South Carolina dropped the ball against Vanderbilt in Week 3. With the uncertainty surrounding LaNorris Sellers’s health entering Week 4, mixed with the offensive line struggles for the Gamecocks, it’s hard to be confident in them going into Mizzou to knock off the Tigers, especially considering how dominant Eli Drinkwitz’s team has looked to start the season. All things considered, a Missouri win feels like the most likely outcome in this matchup.

Prediction: Missouri 34, South Carolina 24

7) Florida at No. 4 Miami (-7.5)

7:30 PM ET | ABC

Florida may be one of the most disappointing teams in the nation, looking at their play over the last two weeks. Not only does the hype around the Gators now look premature, but considering how poorly DJ Lagway played against LSU in Week 3, the hype surrounding the former five-star recruit also looks unwarranted. Against a Miami team that looks like a true contender, a Hurricanes win feels likely.

Prediction: Miami 41, Florida 20

8) Georgia State at No. 20 Vanderbilt (-27.5)

7:30 PM ET | ESPNU

Vanderbilt is riding high on confidence after backing up their pregame smack talk against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Commodores went on the road and not only won the in-conference showdown, but dominated. Heading into battle against Georgia State, there’s no reason Vandy shouldn’t put together another statement win.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 48, Georgia State 10

9) SE Louisiana at No. 3 LSU

7:45 PM ET | SECN

LSU remains undefeated, but its wins along the way have been the opposite of impressive. Despite that, it’s clear that Brian Kelly and his team only care about winning, regardless of the score. The Tigers’ offense is still looking for the game that allows them to get into rhythm, and after missing the opportunity against LA Tech, this matchup against SE Louisiana seems like a good time to get things dialed in.

Prediction: LSU 63, SE Louisiana 0

10) Sam Houston at No. 8 Texas (-39.5)

8:00 PM ET | ESPN+/SECN

Texas’ woes haven’t made anybody feel any more confident in the Longhorns’ title chances this season, even with their winning record. Steve Sarkisian’s squad has looked underwhelming to say the least, and while that could be early-season wrinkles the team needs to iron out, they need to do it fast before SEC play begins. Fortunately, Sam Houston is the perfect opportunity for them to get things sorted out.

Prediction: Texas 56, Sam Houston 13

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.