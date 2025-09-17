Joel Klatt Reveals Top 10 College Football Rankings Ahead of Week 4
John Canady
Host · Writer
10) Utah Utes
Week 4 Matchup: Texas Tech
AP Rank: 16
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 4 Matchup: Bye
AP Rank: 1
2) LSU Tigers
Week 4 Matchup: SE Louisiana
AP Rank: 3
3) Oregon Ducks
Week 4 Matchup: Oregon State
AP Rank: 6
4) Penn State Nittany Lions
Week 4 Matchup: Bye
AP Rank: 2
5) Georgia Bulldogs
Week 4 Matchup: Bye
AP Rank: 5
6) Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Week 4 Matchup: Florida
AP Rank: 4
7) Oklahoma Sooners
Week 4 Matchup: Auburn
AP Rank: 11
8) Texas Longhorns
Week 4 Matchup: Sam Houston
AP Rank: 8
9) Florida State Seminoles
Week 4 Matchup: Kent State
AP Rank: 7
