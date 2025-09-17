Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

2025 Big 12 Bowl Projections After Week 3: Raising Arizona State

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Liberty Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

    Arizona State Odds to Win the Big 12: +850

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Louisville Cardinals vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

    Oklahoma State Odds to Win the Big 12: +100

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • Texas Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Houston Cougars

    Houston Odds to Win the Big 12: +2000

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • Independence Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Kansas State Wildcats

    Kansas State Odds to Win the Big 12: +6000

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • Alamo Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Washington State Cougars

    Texas Tech Odds to Make the CFP: +260

  • Liberty Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

    Arizona State Odds to Win the Big 12: +850

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

2025 ACC Bowl Projections After Week 3: Buzz Around the Yellow Jackets

NCAAF · 27 minutes ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Top 5 Coaching Candidates for UCLA Bruins Football

NCAAF · 42 minutes ago

Sammy Jacobs

Top 5 Coaching Candidates for Virginia Tech Football

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

TJ Inman

2025 Big Ten Bowl Projections After Week 3: Hoosier Bowl Opponent?

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Big Ten Football Power Rankings By Tiers Right Now: Onto B1G Play!

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Danny Mogollon

2025 SEC Bowl Projections After Week 3: SEC Sending to 10 Bowls

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Football Week 4 Picks: Best Bets and Predictions

NCAAF · 20 hours ago

Grant White

2025 College Football Bowl Projections After Week 3

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

Grant White

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s Projections

NCAAF · 22 hours ago

John Canady

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN's FPI Rankings

NCAAF · 23 hours ago

John Canady