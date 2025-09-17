2025 Big 12 Bowl Projections After Week 3: Raising Arizona State
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Liberty Bowl
January 2, 2025
Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State Odds to Win the Big 12: +850
Rate Bowl
December 26, 2025
Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats
Arizona Odds to Win the Big 12: +2700
Pop-Tarts Bowl
December 27, 2025
Louisville Cardinals vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State Odds to Win the Big 12: +100
Texas Bowl
December 27, 2025
Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Houston Cougars
Houston Odds to Win the Big 12: +2000
Independence Bowl
December 30, 2025
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State Odds to Win the Big 12: +6000
Alamo Bowl
December 30, 2025
Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Washington State Cougars
Texas Tech Odds to Make the CFP: +260
